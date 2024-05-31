Tickets for Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic go on sale June 3

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We may be a few months away from the return of a historic football game, but the time to buy your tickets is right around the corner.

Tickets for the Tuskegee vs. Morehouse Classic go on sale June 3 at 10 a.m.

Advance tickets for general admission and students are $20. General admission game day tickets are $25 and game day tickets for students are $15.

The classic is back at the A.J. McClung Stadium on Oct. 15. Gates at 12 p.m. and kick-off at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at this link.

