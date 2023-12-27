Tickets sold out for Sun Bowl game between University of Notre Dame, Oregon State

This year's Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl featuring Oregon State and Notre Dame has officially been declared a sellout.

The Sun Bowl Association posted that the game was a sellout on Tuesday night on X (formerly Twitter).

The Friday, Dec. 29, game will kickoff at noon and be televised on CBS. Oregon State is 8-4 and Notre Dame is 9-3. This year's game is the 90th edition.

According to the Sun Bowl website, the Pac-12 team, Oregon State, is slated to be on the east bench, and Notre Dame will be on the west.

Notre Dame is making its second Sun Bowl appearance and Oregon State is making its third bowl appearance.

That game was also a sellout when Notre Dame played Miami in the 2010 game.

More: Sun Bowl news Oregon State, Notre Dame players to watch in the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on X (Formerly Twitter)

Sun Bowl logo 2022

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl ticket: Football game sold out in El Paso