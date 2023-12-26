Tickets still available for Notre Dame vs. Oregon State in 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Tickets to the 90th edition of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl featuring Oregon State and Notre Dame are still available through several options.

Fans can call either Notre Dame or Oregon State to purchase tickets. Also, re-sales are on TicketMaster, Sun Bowl officials said.

The Friday, Dec. 29, game will kickoff at noon and be televised on CBS. Oregon State is 8-4 and Notre Dame is 9-3.

According to the Sun Bowl website, the Pac-12 team, Oregon State, is slated to be on the east bench, and Notre Dame will be on the west.

The standing-room-only section is located at the south end of the stadium.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Gi'Bran Payne (3) celebrates with quarterback Steve Angeli (18) after a touchdown pass against the Tennessee State Tigers in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 2, 2023.

The contact number for the Notre Dame ticket office is (574) 631-7356 or go online to Notre Dame Athletics | The Fighting Irish

The number to the Oregon State ticket office is 541-737-4455 or click here for more info.

Notre Dame is making its second Sun Bowl appearance and Oregon State is making its third bowl appearance.

Where to watch Sun Bowl in El Paso

For fans too late to get tickets who would prefer not to watch the game at home, sports bars near the Sun Bowl include the Moon Tower Sports Bar and the District Pub and Kitchen, both at 3233 N. Mesa St.

The Union, Twin Peaks and the Brew are likely places to watch.

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on X (Formerly Twitter)

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Sun Bowl game: Tickets still available for Notre Dame vs Oregon State