The 3 NFL teams with the most pressure on them in 2022
The Packers aren't the only team with Super Bowl or bust vibes this year.
The Packers aren't the only team with Super Bowl or bust vibes this year.
Steelers players got settled into their dorms on Tuesday for training camp.
There’s an awful story that gets repeated anytime someone brings up a high NFL draft pick who turns out to be a potential bust. JaMarcus Russell, drafted first overall in 2007 to be the then Oakland Raiders’ quarterback/savior, was quickly labeled as too undisciplined to lead an NFL squad. His coaches routinely gave him DVDs to do some independent film study as homework and quizzed him on their offensive concepts. One day they handed him the NFL equivalent of a placebo, a blank DVD with no film,
Kyler Murray’s new contract extension reportedly contains a clause that requires the quarterback to study film for at least four hours a week during the season. The news was first reported by NFL Network. A source who has seen the contract subsequently confirmed the story to ESPN.
#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is getting a raise in 2022 after agreeing to a restructured contract according to a new report.
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Detroit Tigers host the San Diego Padres
Ja'Marr Chase made a splash in 2021, and the star wide receiver recently revealed how he spent his first $1 million with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Is Najee Harris ready to lead this offense in his second year?
TV channel, radio, time info, live updates and analysis for the Detroit Tigers game vs. the San Diego Padres on July 26, 2022.
Skrine's career earnings are impressive for a 5'9" cornerback drafted in the fifth round:
Grab this 'spectacular' machine while you can.
Roughly two in three Americans say they favor term limits or a mandatory retirement age for Supreme Court justices, according to a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. There has reportedly been a sharp increase in the portion of Americans who have “hardly any” confidence in the court.
Tyreek Hill continues to be Tua Tagovailoa's biggest fan.
The 49ers have tried, repeatedly, to sell the notion that they would keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo through 2022, paying his $25 million in total compensation and letting him compete with 2021 first-rounder Trey Lance. It was a clumsy, awkward effort to create trade value for Garoppolo. To his immense credit, coach Kyle Shanahan has abandoned [more]
The poll's findings come weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the nationwide right to an abortion.
One expert sees the Bengals again making noise in the AFC.
Not every sequel can be "Top Gun: Maverick." Here are some of the best and worst legacy sequels in movie history.
The Dallas Cowboys are set to open training camp with some rebuilt units, @BenGrimaldi details three new groups that went through a transition.
Uncertainty around Watson, Brissett's struggles as a starter and Watson's need to knock rust off led to a very low prediction for the Browns 2022 season:
The Packers reported workouts for seven players on Monday, including three wide receivers and QB Nate Stanley, a Menomonie, WI native.
A run-through of the details between the Chicago Bears and their contract with Soldier Field.