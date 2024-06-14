Tickets on sale now for Blackhawks-Blues 2025 Wrigley Field Winter Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tickets for the 2025 NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field between the Blackhawks and Blues are on sale now, the team announced on Friday.

Ringing in the new year at Clark and Addison 🥳



Discover NHL Winter Classic® tickets here ⮕ https://t.co/FmlIknaWw7 pic.twitter.com/MhCokyUJY7 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 14, 2024

In February, the Blackhawks announced they will host the franchise's seventh outdoor game at the iconic Wrigley Field. The game will mark the second time the Blackhawks have hosted the Winter Classic at Wrigley.

This will also be the Blackhawks' and Blues' second Winter Classic matchup. The first time was in 2017 at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium, and the Blues won that game.

While the game is usually played on New Year's Day, the NHL has announced the game won’t be played in its usual New Year’s Day slot. In April, it was announced that the game will take place on Dec. 31, 2024, with puck drop set for 4 p.m. Central time.

The Blackhawks have played in a league-high six outdoor games, posting a record of 1-5. Their lone win came in the 2014 Stadium Series game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Soldier Field. In addition to their loss at Busch Stadium against the Blues, they also have recorded losses at Wrigley Field (2009), Nationals Park (2015), TCF Bank Stadium (2016), and Notre Dame Stadium (2019).

The NHL will also host an outdoor game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, with the Red Wings and Blue Jackets battling at the home of the Ohio State University football team.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.