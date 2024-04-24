Tickets on sale for Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman's appearance in Massillon

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman will preview the 2024 Fighting Irish during an appearance in Massillon.

"An evening with Marcus Freeman" will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at Massillon Eagles Post 190, at 303 Weirich Blvd. NW. Freeman's speech is scheduled to begin after dinner, at 7:30, followed by a question-answer period.

The event is open to to those 21-and-older. Tickets are $100 and can be reserved through the office of Mike Thomas DDS. Call (330) 494-2111, extension 4, and ask for Lori Amos.

Apr 20, 2024; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches in the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas is president of the Notre Dame Club of Canton.

Freeman's wife Joanna is a Massillon Washington High School graduate whose surname was Herncane before they wed. They met when he was a football player and she was a student at Ohio State. They have six children.

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with safety Xavier Watts (0) after Watts intercepted a pass in the first quarter against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 48-20. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Freeman, 38, was announced as Notre Dame's head coach on Dec. 3, 2021, after Brian Kelly was hired away by LSU. Freeman was Notre Dame's defensive coordinator in 2021 after a four-year run in that position at Cincinnati.

His Notre Dame teams went 9-4 in 2022 and 10-3 in 2023. The 2024 team is schedule to open at Texas A&M on Aug. 31.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman to speak in Massillon