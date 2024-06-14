Tickets on sale for 2025 U.S. Open Championship held in Oakmont

Tickets are on sale for the 125th U.S. Open Championship, which is being held in Oakmont next summer.

Weekly tickets are available for purchase while supplies last, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said.

Ticket options include Weekly Gallery, Weekly Trophy Club, Champions Pavilion 5-Day package and Reserved Grandstand packages.

The 2025 championship, held from June 9 to 15, will mark the 10th U.S. Open hosted at Oakmont Country Club, three more than any other venue, the USGA said.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit usopen.com/tickets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Some Moon Township neighbors concerned over large church festival planned for this summer Supreme Court upholds access to widely used abortion pill Sen. John Fetterman ‘at fault’ for weekend car crash, police report says VIDEO: 1 person in custody after suspicious fire at old Hooters restaurant in Wilkins Township DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts