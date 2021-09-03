How to get tickets for Saints-Packers in Jacksonville

Here we go: the New Orleans Saints have opened tickets sales for their Week 1 regular season game with the Green Bay Packers, which interested fans can queue up for at this link. Because of continued widespread power outages throughout New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Ida, the game will be played at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home in TIAA Bank Field. Kickoff remains scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT/4:25 p.m. ET on Sept. 12.

It’s not an ideal scenario, but it’s the best the team could do at this point in time. After practicing for a few days at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium this week, they’ll move operations to the nearby TCU Horned Frogs’ facilities until it’s time to return to New Orleans.

The Saints are on the road for four of their first six games and have an early bye week, so there should be enough time to recover before their next home game (against the New York Giants) on Oct. 3. But we’re in the peak of hurricane season and anyone who has ever dealt with this severe weather knows it can take longer than expected to bounce back. Stay tuned to Saints Wire for updates.

