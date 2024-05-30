Tickets for PBR Challenger Series at Mayo Civic Center now on sale

May 30—The Professional Bull Riders Challenger Series heads to the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester for PBR Rochester on Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.

For two nights, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport's rankest bulls bred to buck in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in a series showcasing one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness.

Tickets for the event start at $15 and are on sale now. Tickets are available at PBR.com , Mayo Civic Center box office, and online at www.ticketmaster.com .

It is just the second time in PBR history that the best bull riders in the world have headed to Rochester. The first stop on the Touring Pro Division in 2004 was won by Fred Boettcher of Tomah, Wisconsin, who went a perfect 2-for-2.

The PBR Challenger Series will hold more than 60 events from May-October, culminating with its Championship in late October in Las Vegas. The PBR Challenger Series provides additional competitive opportunities for bull riders who are both affiliated and unaffiliated with a team on the PBR Camping World Team Series.

The 2023 Challenger Series Championship was won by Alan de Souza of Brazil who edged teenage phenom and runner-up John Crimber of Decatur, Texas, by a mere 27.33 points. Souza's season was headlined by a torrid six event victories and an accompanying 13 Top-10 finishes.

The bull riding action for PBR Rochester begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 23, and concludes with Round 2 and the Championship Round beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 24.

PBR Elite Seats are available starting at $195 for avid fans who want an exclusive VIP experience while enjoying all the action on the dirt. These tickets offer the best seats in the venue, a personal on-site concierge, a post-show photo experience on the dirt and a commemorative VIP wristband.

For more information about the PBR and the full 2024 PBR Challenger Series schedule, visit PBR.com