Tickets now on sale for Home Run Derby X in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tickets are now officially on sale for Home Run Derby X. Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park is one of four destinations chosen to host the event in 2024.

Home Run Derby X will be in Albuquerque on Friday, August 23. The event starts at 7:10 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m. Home Run Derby X features four teams with an MLB legend, a female player from softball/women’s baseball and a local player. Players gets one at at-bat lasting two and a half minutes. During this time the opposing team is in the outfield trying to make defensive plays. Teams earn points for home runs or from defensive catches. Each game lasts about 30 minutes.

Home Run Derby X in Albuquerque will feature Manny Ramirez, Jonny Gomes, Ian Desmond and a 4th legend not announced yet. The softball players participating will be Andrea Howard, Jocelyn Alo, Alex Hugo and Ashton Lansdell.

