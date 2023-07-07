Tickets now on sale for 2024 Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Fans can now secure their tickets for the 66th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, the track announced Friday. NASCAR‘s 2024 season opener is set for Feb. 18, capping off Speedweeks presented by AdventHealth.

“The 2023 Daytona 500 kicked off a historic NASCAR season with great fanfare, entertainment and excitement,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. “We‘re thrilled to build off that energy as we prepare to welcome fans back for the 2024 Daytona 500.”

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now to be a part of history at The Great American Race, as tickets have been selling out earlier each year. The track announced a sellout of grandstand tickets in mid-January for the 2023 edition of the race.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Limited hospitality options remain, including spots in 31 Degrees — an area that debuted with the 2023 Daytona 500 and is located mere feet from the 31-degree banking of Turn 1. The area includes sight lines of pit-out and the famed front trioval, as well as premium bar and food and a souvenir gift.

Additionally, fans looking to take in all the excitement of Speedweeks presented by AdventHealth may purchase four-day packages to make sure they don‘t miss a minute of the action. For those still hoping to camp at DIS, there are a limited number of campsites remaining in the West Lot, located outside Turn 2.

The season opener of NASCAR‘s 75th Anniversary was the longest Daytona 500 in NASCAR history, as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the checkered flag after two overtimes, snapping a streak of 199 races without winning.

RELATED: Official race results | At-track photos

NASCAR will also be back at Daytona International Speedway one more time in 2023, for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend on Aug. 25-26, with tickets still available.

Advertisement

Drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series will tackle the 2.5-mile trioval once again in the Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola on Friday, Aug. 25. Then, on Saturday Aug. 26, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona in the final race of the regular season, the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Fans are encouraged to reserve their place at the 2024 Daytona 500 by logging onto Daytona500.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Tickets may be purchased for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race weekend at daytonainternationalspeedway.com.