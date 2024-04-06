Here’s what tickets to the NCAA women’s basketball finals will cost you

(The Hill) — The surging popularity of women’s college basketball is growing, as the average ticket price for this weekend’s NCAA championship has reached about $2,900, according to StubHub.

Logistix also reported that tickets for women’s college basketball sold earlier this week for the semifinals doubled compared to the men’s semifinals ticket prices.

As this year’s women’s NCAA tournament continues to outperform, the average ticket prices compared to last year have seen significant growth, beating prices from 2022, according to StubHub.

“This is the best-selling women’s Final Four ever,” StubHub cheered in a post to X Thursday.

The higher ticket prices are attributed to the venue size — where the women’s final four is often played at an NBA arena, the men’s is typically held at an NFL stadium, according to NPR. The lower availability, combined with increased demand, drives the rise in compared prices.

The final matchup between the University of Iowa and the University of South Carolina is set for Sunday. This year’s superstar guard, Caitlin Clark, and her team from the Iowa Hawkeyes will lead the way as women’s college basketball rises in popularity.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.