Tickets for July 14 Copa America final at Hard Rock Stadium on go on sale May 1

Fans planning to watch Lionel Messi and Argentina in the Copa America tournament this summer should expect to pay top dollar.

Tickets for all three Argentina group-stage games sold out within an hour when they went on sale earlier this year, and prices on the secondary marketing continue to soar to see Messi and the defending World Cup/Copa America champions.

The cheapest tickets for the June 29 group match between Argentina and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium are going for $300 and the best seats are in the $2,000 range.

CONMEBOL announced that tickets for the July 14 tournament final at Hard Rock Stadium will go on sale May 1 at 10 a.m. through copaamerica.com. Tickets for the Group Stage, Quarterfinals and Semifinals are now on sale.

The 2024 Copa America, which crowns the South American champion, will be held in 14 stadiums across the United States from June 20 to July 14, 2024. This year’s event will include the 10 South American teams (Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela) as well as six CONCACAF guest teams (United States,Panama, Jamaica, Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica).

Hard Rock Stadium is also hosting the Uruguay vs. Panama group stage game on June 23. Cheapest tickets for that match are in the $100 range.

Customers of MasterCard/Citi, official sponsor of the competition, will be able to access an exclusive inventory to purchase their tickets, not only for the final but for all 32 matches.

Absolut Sport has been designated the Official Travel Package Partner for the Copa America and has VIP ticket/travel packages available for all matches including Argentina and Messi, plus Brazil, USA, Mexico, and the Copa America Final. The travel packages include several of South Florida’s best hotels including Four Seasons properties in Fort Lauderdale and Brickell.

For information on travel packages, go to https://us.absolut-sport.com/

Absolut Sport will start taking requests for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this coming August/September 2024.