A's tickets for final game at Oakland Coliseum already a hard buy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Fans hoping to attend the Athletics’ home finale at the Oakland Coliseum probably will want to grab their tickets sooner rather than later.

Before the franchise’s planned move to Sacramento next season, the A’s are set to play their final game at the Coliseum against the Texas Rangers on September 26 at 12:37 p.m.

It’s clear that many fans are eager to attend the final contest at the ballpark, which has hosted the team since 1968. Despite the game still being three months away, tickets already are being snapped up at a rapid pace.

On the A’s official ticketing website through MLB, just a sparse amount of tickets remain available. Only a few single seats are open in the lower levels of the stadium; fans looking to buy two or more seats together are restricted to 300-level tickets far down the foul lines in the outfield. All of these seats in the upper level are $60, plus a minimum of $15 in extra fees.

For comparison, tickets for A’s home games this week against the Angels are available for as little as $16 before fees.

Naturally, the secondary ticket market still has plenty of seats still available, though many are being sold at a significant markup. The get-in price appears to be around $55 — of course, before fees — for upper-level seats, with some open spots closer to home plate.

As things currently stand, it doesn’t appear that Mount Davis (the upper-level sections out past center field at the Coliseum) will be open to fans for the A’s send-off contest. However, if demand for the game keeps rising, the organization could choose to free up an extra 10,000 or so seats in Mount Davis, increasing the stadium’s total capacity to over 55,000.

Moving down to the lower levels, prices on the secondary market jump to around $80-$100 in the 200 level and bleacher sections behind the outfield fence. But if fans want to sit anywhere near home plate, they’ll be forced to fork over a minimum of $150 to $200 per seat.

The priciest seats? There’s four tickets in the Diamond Level — the sections directly behind home plate on the field — being resold for an astounding $1,950 each. That’s certainly an expensive way to send off baseball’s last dive bar.