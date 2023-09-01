How to get tickets to EastEnders star Brian Conley's 2023 panto

EastEnders star Brian Conley will be returning to the stage for a panto performance later this year.

The actor and comedian, who plays Rocky Cotton on the BBC soap, will be leading the cast of Cinderella at the Milton Keynes Theatre this festive season.

Brian will be reprising his role as Cinderella's funny friend Buttons in the panto — a character he's played literally dozens of times in venues across the country over the last 30 years.

Related: EastEnders' Brian Conley reveals he gets co-stars' names confused on set

Here's how the panto puts a spin of the classic fairytale: "Join Cinders as she transforms from rags to riches, outwits her very Wicked Stepsisters and with the help of her hilarious friend and one very magical Fairy Godmother, meets her Prince Charming."

You can book tickets now for Cinderella, as it is scheduled to run at the Milton Keynes Theatre between Saturday, December 9, 2023 and Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Tickets are available for this family-friend festive show from £13.00 (subject to a transaction fee of £3.80) for both matinee and evening performances throughout the month-long run. You can click here for details on possible discounts.

Brian is a legend of panto, having performed in his first one back in 1978 in Reading. Over the past 40-plus years, he's appeared in classics like Mother Goose, Aladdin, Robinson Crusoe and Dick Whittington.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

He joined the cast of EastEnders in 2021 as Tom 'Rocky' Cotton, the half-brother of iconic soap villain 'Nasty' Nick Cotton and uncle of Dotty Cotton.

Rocky has most recently tied the knot with Kathy Beale, though their marriage has already been marred by interference from his ex-wife Jo Cotton and the return of Kathy's scheming son Ian Beale.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage.

You Might Also Like