How to get tickets to Bradley Walsh's comedy night

The Chase star Bradley Walsh will be returning to the comedy stage for one special night.

The actor, comedian and singer will be performing at the Milton Keynes Theatre with the Wingit Allstars Big Band for a show called One Night Only on Sunday, October 15 with all-new material.

Walsh promises that show will take fans on "a comic journey packed with behind the scenes anecdotes from across his career", from Coronation Street and Doctor Who to the upcoming Gladiators reboot.

A listing for the show describes this One Night Only event as a homecoming of sorts for Walsh, explaining: "From what the inside of the Tardis is really like to cracking gameshow gaffs, all perfectly punctuated with songs from Bradley’s latest album.

"A favourite of Milton Keynes audiences, Bradley previously appeared on the Milton Keynes Theatre stage in record-breaking pantomimes Cinderella, Aladdin and Peter Pan. This October, audiences can expect another spectacular performance from one of the UK’s most loved comedians."

Fans can get their tickets for this exclusive event starting from £35.75 (subject to a transaction fee of £3.80) from ATG right now.

It's been a busy few years for Bradley, as he wrapped up the most recent series of his hit ITV family drama The Larkins and presented the BBC gameshow Take Off with Holly Willoughby.

He will next be teaming up with his son Barney Walsh as presenters of the BBC's long-awaited Gladiators revival, which was filmed over the summer and is expected to air later this year on BBC One.

Bradley also continues to present The Chase and its primetime spin-off, Beat the Chasers, on ITV 1 where he frequently trades comic barbs with the intimidating Chasers.

