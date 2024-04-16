Tickets for Bayou Classic in New Orleans go on sale Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Southern Jaguars and Grambling State Tigers are scheduled to play in the 51st annual Bayou Classic in 2024.

The game will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Tickets for the game are expected to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 19. The cost of tickets for the game ranges from $20 to $199 in advance, according to a news release.

There will be multiple events leading up to the game including a welcome press conference, the annual Bayou Classic Thanksgiving Day Parade, a Black business showcase, a coaches luncheon, a Greek show and Battle of the Bands, and a fan festival.

The Bayou Classic website has hotel information if you are looking for a place to stay during game week.

“The New Orleans hospitality industry is once again rolling out the red carpet to welcome

Bayou Classic fans,” Dottie Belletto, president and CEO of the New Orleans Convention

Company, Inc., said. “We encourage fans to take advantage of the special hotel rates and book their accommodations early to secure the best deals.”

Southern defeated Grambling 27-22 in the 50th annual Bayou Classic last year.

