How to get tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics kicks off on July 26 — and this year's event is one for the record books.

For the first time in Olympic history, the Summer Games' opening ceremony will take place outside a stadium setting. More than 10,000 athletes from around the world will travel nearly four miles down the Seine River in a parade of boats representing each national delegation, according to the official Olympics web site.

In another Olympic first, some of the City of Light's most recognizable landmarks will act as sports venues. Beach volleyball players will compete at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, equestrians at the Palace of Versailles and so on.

Athletes will compete in nearly 40 sports and more than 300 events in dozens of venues across Paris and other cities in metropolitan France. This year's games will also be historic as breakdancing will make its debut as an Olympic sport this summer.

Though tickets to some of the most popular events are already sold out on the official 2024 Paris Olympics website, many others are still available.

Read on to learn more about the 2024 Paris Olympics and how to get tickets to the sporting events.

Are tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics still available?

The 2024 Paris Olympics are less than two months away, but sports lovers can still purchase tickets to many of the Games' events, including soccer, football, water polo, boxing, basketball, rugby and more.

A handful of luxury "hospitality" and "travel" package tickets to some events, including the Games' Opening Ceremony, are available but some of the priciest are more than $10,000.

Though some of the packages include hotel lodging, tickets for flights to Paris are not included.

Where can tickets by purchased?

Tickets to the events may be purchased only through the official Paris 2024 ticketing website.

Sports fans can choose from a nine-page menu of available events. They can also take advantage of the site's "Ticketing Thursdays" event, which features new ticket sales for different Olympics and Paralympic events each week.

Sports lover are advised to create an account on the site in order to receive the latest ticketing news via email.

Keep in mind, the official Paris 2024 ticketing website — featuring a .org URL — is the only official platform where spectators can purchase tickets. Tickets sold from unauthorized websites may not be honored at the Games.

How much are tickets?

The events' ticket range in price from 15 euros, or roughly $16, for one of the Games' many soccer matches, to 2,700 euros, or about $2942, for a ritzy "Category A" package to watch the Opening Ceremony along the Seine.

Additional luxury "hospitality packages," which include admission to a lounge-like setting during the opening ceremony as well as dinner and champagne cost as much as 9,500 euros, or $10,352.

Where are the venues?

In an Olympic first, many of the nearly 300 sports events at the 2024 Paris Olympics will take place at some of the City of Light's most recognizable landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower, the Palace of Versailles and the Place de la Concorde.

The Games will also happen in venues in other cities in metropolitan France. Only one event, surfing, will happen at a location outside of France. The surfing competition will take place on the southwestern coast of Tahiti.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com