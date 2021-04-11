How to get tickets to the 2022 Masters at Augusta National

Adam Woodard
·1 min read

When you hear the birds of Augusta National Golf Club chirping through your speakers, it’s almost like they’re calling out your name, begging you to pay a visit.

If you want to see the azaleas and dogwoods in full bloom—not to mention some of the best golfers in the world—at the 2022 Masters Tournament, it’s time to start preparing now.

The ticket application for practice and tournament rounds for the 2022 Masters will open on June 1 and go through June 21, 2021, with a selection to follow. It’s important to note, according to the Masters, that “2021 ticket holders of record, not selected to attend, who complete an application will be given priority to purchase tickets for the 2022 Masters Tournament.”

Because of limited attendance this year, not all 2021 ticket holders were able to get in.

Series badges for the 2022 event are also fully subscribed. An application email will be sent out to Augusta’s Patron’s List early January 2022.

If you’ve never applied for ticket selection in the past, you can create an account now by clicking here.

