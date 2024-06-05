Ticket touts and priorities for the summer discussed at latest Fan Advisory Board meeting

Brentford held its final Fan Advisory Board (FAB) meeting of the 2023/24 season on Tuesday 7 May.

FAB meetings are in place to give fans a forum to discuss off-pitch matters with club representatives, and for the club to work with the FAB on strategic matters.

FAB meetings are an essential part of the club’s continued consultation and long-term engagement with supporters, as per the requirements of the Premier League’s Fan Engagement Standard, published in 2023.

Matchday operations are a standing agenda item at FAB meetings and this meeting focused on the ongoing actions taken to address the issues of ticket touts and the related issue of away fans in home areas.

The group discussed the recent club update that outlined the actions the club is taking, including monitoring unauthorised reseller websites to identify suspect tickets and to identifier sellers.

Plans for matchday operations ahead of the final home game of the season against Newcastle United were also discussed. The club asked for support from fan groups to share the importance of fans staying off the pitch to ensure a smooth transition into the lap of appreciation. Post-match food and drink in the stadium was also discussed, with all kiosks remaining open after the game.

The club provided an update on the work to fulfil the requirements of the Premier League’s Fan Engagement Standard. The group reviewed this season’s progress, including priorities still to be delivered, including: a FAB Effectiveness Report, a Fan Engagement Report and the setting up of a new away days working group.

Other priorities before the start of the 2024/25 season include holding a ticketing policy working group meeting to discuss any changes for the new season.

Additionally, the club will review and update the Supporter Charter and the Acceptable Behaviour Policy. With input from the FAB, the Fan Engagement Plan will also be published ahead of next season.

Ahead of the meeting, a written update on the club’s working groups was provided. FAB members were told that there are currently 11 different groups in operation. The groups discuss a wide range of matters, including the ticketing system and TAPs, food and drink on matchdays, and the club also facilitates a women and girls fans' forum.

FAB members requested a breakdown of the number of fans at each TAPs threshold, which was provided in advance of the meeting.

The group also discussed the appeals process for the Every Seat Counts policy. In discussion, the group agreed that the policy has been a success, increasing attendances by about 500 fans per match and that appeals have been handled sensitively by the club.

