The 49ers may once again have a loud road crowd on Sunday in Los Angeles.

After 49ers fans got so loud inside SoFi Stadium during the regular-season finale that the Rams had to use silent counts at home, the Rams have pleaded with their fans not to sell their tickets to 49ers fans. But analyses of the ticket resale markets suggest that the 49ers will have more fans attending the NFC Championship Game than the Rams have on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Times reports that ticket resale site Vivid Seats is estimating that 65 percent of fans in attendance will be 49ers fans. Vivid Seats estimated the crowd at 60 percent 49ers fans for the regular season game. Meanwhile, the secondary ticket site TickPick said the Rams’ attempt to curtail sales to customers outside of Los Angeles is an ineffective tactic that sometimes backfires and motivates fans of the road team to get more aggressive about buying tickets on resale sites.

With four days to go before the game, plenty of tickets will still be resold. But right now, there’s every reason to think the 49ers will again have a very large contingent of fans in Los Angeles.

Ticket resale trends suggest more 49ers fans than Rams fans will attend NFC Championship Game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk