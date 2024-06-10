Ticket Punched: Regis/McDonell pulls off dramatic comeback win in girls soccer sectional finals

With nine minutes to go in Regis/McDonell’s 4-3 Division 4 Sectional 1 championship win, the Saints were dead in the water. Though having largely dominated River Valley in chances and time of possession in the second half, the Saints had come up empty on every one of their opportunities and trailed River Valley 3-1.

Regis/McDonell was in a situation it hadn’t faced all season — trailing by multiple goals — at the most inopportune time, but the Saints fought hard to turn the tide. Coming out of halftime needing two goals, the Saints dictated the pace for almost every minute.

Annabelle Schroeder in particular was hard at work, creating chance after chance, many times on her own. The Saints had free kicks, penalty kicks, breakaways ending in yellow-card drawing slide tackles and not one, but two disallowed Schroeder goals, one in the first half, one in the second.

Schroeder, who is normally automatic, even missed the net entirely on a penalty kick in the 67th minute. With time dwindling, the Saints odds of advancing to state were growing slimmer and slimmer, even in spite of the dangerous offensive chances.

“[I was] wondering if they’ve got the gumption,” Regis/McDonell head coach Scott Hoffman said of a potential comeback.

In the 72nd minute, Hoffman got his answer. Schroeder kept pushing the issue. The senior dribbled the ball up the left side of the goal line, forcing River Valley goalkeeper Delaney Johnson to commit to stopping Schroeder.

Once Schroeder had drawn the goalie in, she flipped the ball over to Colleen Callaghan and the senior converted the chance with ease to make it 3-2. Callaghan and Schroeder have played together since grade school and have been the Saints bread and butter on offense for the entire year.

That proved to be the case again in the sectional final as Callaghan finished with two goals, including the games opening tally in the first ten minutes.

“We’ve worked together and played together for so many years,” Callaghan said. “We kind of just know what’s going to happen. We were ready for it.”

The work still wasn’t finished. The Saints needed another goal to force two 10-minute overtime periods. But Regis/McDonell was rejuvenated. The Saints bench had roared back to life, the momentum had swung and Regis/McDonell sensed that opportunity was at hand.

“You could see that [River Valley] was getting tired,” Schroeder said. “I think that helped us a lot.”

With less than five minutes to go, River Valley was whistled for a handball near midfield. Callaghan took the free kick and layered the ball behind the defense for a hustling Schroeder, but Johnson kicked it away before the senior forward could get possession.

The Saints won back possession and worked it to Lily Lewis. The sophomore broke free of the pack, gave herself a run up in some open space and sank a low shot into the back of the net. Just five minutes earlier, Regis/McDonell’s season looked over and in the 76th minute, the Saints had tied it at three.

“They kept believing,” Hoffman said. “We talked at halftime [and said] we don’t have any problem scoring. We know how to score goals so all we need to do is get one goal at a time.”

The game then went into extra time, but the teams were in completely different states. River Valley was physically and emotionally spent and the Saints exploded out of the gates in the first overtime period.

Regis/McDonell girls soccer

Regis/McDonell's Colleen Callaghan (13) sends a pass across the field. Callaghan is one of four seniors making their first trip to state after two previous losses in the sectional finals. The senior had two goals and the assist on the game-winning goal from freshman Olivia Hasselwander.

In the fourth minute, Regis/McDonell got out on the run. Callaghan fired a crossing pass on net where Olivia Hasselwander was crashing. The pass just made it past the Blackhawk defender and Hasselwander caught enough of the ball to send it past Johnson into net. The Saints third goal in 13 minutes put them ahead 4-3 and gave them their first lead in nearly 70 minutes of game time.

Hasselwander — just a freshman — tallied a goal in each of the Saints sectional games. The forward drew heaps of praise from Hoffman, Callaghan and Schroeder and has proven to be a big offensive contributor for Regis/McDonell down the stretch.

“It means everything for us,” Hasselwander said. “It’s amazing to get to state. We’re all really excited about it.”

Regis/McDonell still had to close out the final 16 minutes after Hasselwander’s goal, but the Saints didn’t have much issue. River Valley didn’t mount any offense in the first overtime and its brief chances in the second were snuffed out.

The Saints backline clamped down after a shaky first half. The Blackhawks didn’t create chance after chance in the first 40 minutes, but were able to control possession of the ball and stun Regis/McDonell with three goals. The Saints hadn’t ceded a goal the entire postseason up until that point.

Freshman Montana Joles scored the first two and Elizabeth Baumberger buried a corner to make it 3-1. From the second half on, however, River Valley couldn’t string together consistent offense and never truly threatened to score again.

“All in all, the defense really played well,” Hoffman said. “River Valley did not have a lot of great opportunities. The chances they had in the first half, they put away.”

Now Regis/McDonell will gear up for its second ever trip to state and first since 2018. The Saints have been to the sectional finals round seven times — three of which have come in the last four years — and finally broke through with its senior class.

“We said on the very first day of practice that our goal was to go to state,” Schroeder said. “To have it actually happen is so exciting.”

Callaghan was equally excited about being able to pay off her high school career with a trip to state. The Saints were given the No. 4 seed in the Division 4 state tournament and will play No .1 Cedar Grove-Belgium in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Thursday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

“I’ve always wanted to go to state for soccer,” Callaghan said. “It’s amazing.”