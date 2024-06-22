Ticket Prices Soaring for Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7: Here’s How to Score Discounted Seats to the Hockey Game Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Edmonton Oilers are on the brink of a historic comeback in the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, after forcing a deciding game seven in their playoff series with the Florida Panthers. Now, one final hockey game will determine which team hoists this year’s Stanley Cup and be crowned league champions.

More from Rolling Stone

FIND OILERS VS. PANTHERS TICKETS

The Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 takes place Monday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT live from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Seats to the game are selling quickly, with all official tickets sold out on Ticketmaster.com. The site still has resale tickets available starting from $1,300 (as of this writing).

Where to Buy Oilers vs. Panthers Tickets Online

You best bet to find Oilers vs. Panthers tickets online is to try a third-party site or resale site, many of which still have decent seats available for Game 7. We’ve also rounded up the latest promo codes, deals and discounts to help you find the cheapest seats available for the NHL Stanley Cup final.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 7 Tickets: Discount Codes, Cheapest Prices

MOST AVAILABILITY

StubHub

FIND TICKETS $1100+

StubHub is one of the most popular ticketing sites online and they still have Panthers vs. Oilers tickets available from $1,100 for section 300-level seats. StubHub has the most listings available as of this writing, with an interactive map that will let you choose exactly where you want to sit.



The site’s “FanProtect Guarantee” promises that your tickets are 100% authentic and that they will be delivered to you in time for the event.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 7 Tickets: Discount Codes, Cheapest Prices

$20 OFF PROMO CODE

Vivid Seats

FIND TICKETS $1,200+

Vivid Seats has Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 tickets for sale from $1,200 for 300-level seats. While these aren’t cheap tickets, you can score a bit of a discount with our exclusive promo code RS2024, which will save you $20 at checkout.



Vivid Seats is also the best place to find group seats for the NHL Game 7 matchup — for every ten tickets you purchase, the site gets you credit for your eleventh ticket free. See full details at VividSeats.com.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 7 Tickets: Discount Codes, Cheapest Prices

$10 OFF PROMO CODE

SeatGeek

FIND TICKETS $1,092+

SeatGeek has Stanley Cup finals tickets available to buy online from $1,000, with the ability to include fees when looking at prices and also sign-up to get notified if ticket prices drop in cost.



Bonus: use promo code ROLLINGSTONE10 to save $10 off your purchase at SeatGeek.com.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 7 Tickets: Discount Codes, Cheapest Prices

LOW PRICE GUARANTEE

Gametime

FIND TICKETS ONLINE $1,117+

Gametime is one of the best places to score Stanley Cup tickets online, with the site offering a “Lowest Price Guarantee.” If you purchase tickets at Gametime and find a lower price elsewhere, the site will give you a credit worth 110% of the difference.



Currently, the lowest-priced/get-in tickets to watch the Oilers vs. Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena start at $1,117. For additional savings, enter the promo code SAVE20 at checkout for $20 off.

No luck finding the seats you want at the sites above? Other places to find Panthers vs. Oilers Game 7 tickets online include Viagogo, Ticket Network and Ticket Liquidator. Use promo code TNTIX to save $10 at TicketNetwork.com; use discount code TLSummer15 to take 15% off your purchase at TicketLiquidator.com.

The Panthers will be looking to take home the first Stanley Cup win in franchise history Monday. The Oilers, meantime, are looking for their first title since the 1989-1990 NHL season.

Best of Rolling Stone