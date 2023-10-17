Ticket prices soaring for Ohio State vs. Penn State

Want to get into Ohio Stadium on Saturday to watch No. 3 Ohio State take on No. 7 Penn State? If you do, be prepared to open up your wallet as ticket prices are soaring for this clash of top-ten ranked, undefeated teams.

Having some of the most passionate fan bases in the nation, the Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions are always a popular draw, but these prices are insane. According to SeatGeek, the average price for a ticket is $759 with the lowest price ticket coming in at $246 which seats you in the upper deck of the end zone.

If you want to sit around the 50-yard line behind the OSU bench, it’ll be over $1,000 for just one ticket. Prices will likely change the closer we get to kickoff, but this is just crazy. Just imagine what the prices would be if this game was played in primetime.

Ohio State will face off against Penn State at noon ET in what promises to be a slugfest of Big Ten heavyweights. Be sure to stay with us for more coverage before, during, and after the game.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire