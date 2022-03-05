Ticket prices through the roof for Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game at Duke against North Carolina

Fans who want tickets for Saturday's nationally televised game between Duke and North Carolina, in what will be head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final home game, will have to dig deep into their pockets for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

In the previous 647 home games that Krzyzewski has coached at Cameron Indoor Stadium, there has never been one more anticipated, given the circumstance and opponent. Krzyzewski has coached 208 players at Duke and all have been invited back to celebrate his career.

“We’re seeing record-breaking numbers for the Duke-North Carolina game on Saturday, Coach K’s last one in this epic rivalry – in fact, it’s trending to become the highest-selling game between the two teams in StubHub history," said Mike Silveira, a spokesperson at StubHub. "Cameron Indoor Stadium’s limited capacity also plays a factor in the competitive prices, something we see every time there’s a big home game for Duke."

Cameron seats 9,314, which feels more appropriate for a high school gym than one suited for a Power Five men's basketball program with five national championships.

When Stubhub posted ticket prices a week before the game, there were more than 290 available on the site, with an average price of $5,392. Those who were seeking tickets in the upper level still had to shell out at least $4,341 on game day.

The price to get in Super Bowl 56 on gameday was $3,800.

On Stubhub, one ticket which is located in section 20 next to the players' entrance and within 10 rows of the court is going for $99,188, and is still available as of Saturday morning.

Tickets on VividSeats are not quite as expensive but are hitting the secondary market far above face value.

For fans that want to sit in Section 12 Row F, one ticket can be had on VividSeats for $16,999.

Mike Krzyzewski will coach his 648th and final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

TickPick, which claims their tickets are as much as 10% lower than other competitors and doesn't charge a service fee, is no different than the other ticket outlets as far as prices.

The highest price on their site is in Section 12 Row F and listed for $20,222.

Duke's run through the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament, where they are projected to be a high seed, could impact ticket prices for the better, no matter how far the Blue Devils advance in the postseason.

“These numbers are a strong indication that fans are really excited for (this) year’s college basketball postseason, especially since it will be the first with full arenas since the 2019-2020 season. That said, fans should expect more reasonable prices for conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament," Silveira said.

