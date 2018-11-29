Ticket prices for Red Sox-Yankees London series (shocker) aren't cheap originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Heading across the pond next year to watch the Boston Red Sox play in London? You might want to pack a few extra pounds.

The Associated Press revealed ticket prices for Major League Baseball's 2019 London series, a two-game set between the Red Sox and rival New York Yankees at London's Olympic Stadium. And this shouldn't surprise you, but they're not exactly a bargain.

Here's a breakdown of prices for each section, which the AP obtained from a Ticketmaster seating chart:

- Premium seats: 385 pounds ($493)

- Top non-premium seats near the infield: 320 pounds ($410)

- Outfield corner seats: 270 pounds ($346) and 220 pounds ($282)

- Seats behind the outfield fences: 120 pounds ($154)

- Second deck seats: 270 pounds ($345), 170 pounds ($218), 145 pounds ($186), 120 pounds ($153), 80 pounds ($102), 45 pounds ($58) and 30 pounds ($38)

Hey, that $38 price tag isn't terrible ... right?

Some of those second-deck seats may not present the best view, as Olympic Stadium typically hosts soccer matches and track and field events. Still, the London series -- set for June 29 and 30 -- should be an exciting event in what is MLB's first foray into Europe.

If you don't mind dropping the dough, a presale for Red Sox and Yankees season ticket holders begins Friday, while tickets will be available to the general public starting Dec. 6.

