The ticket prices for Patriots-Buccaneers are absolutely insane

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry McKenna
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tickets for the New England Patriots’ matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers figure to be absolutely insane.

The game already features the most expensive tickets among all NFL games on the 2021 calendar. As of Thursday, the Patriots-Buccaneers game, which will feature the first-ever matchup between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, has an average ticket price at $1,370. That’s a wild average price for a regular season game in Week 4.

But of course, this is just a regular season game. This is a matchup between Brady and Belichick. This is a battle over legacy. This will be a historic moment for the NFL and the Patriots. That’s why people want to attend.

So, will you be getting a ticket?

List

Looking at the Patriots' complete 2021 schedule

Recommended Stories