The ticket prices for Patriots-Buccaneers are absolutely insane

Tickets for the New England Patriots’ matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers figure to be absolutely insane.

The game already features the most expensive tickets among all NFL games on the 2021 calendar. As of Thursday, the Patriots-Buccaneers game, which will feature the first-ever matchup between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, has an average ticket price at $1,370. That’s a wild average price for a regular season game in Week 4.

But of course, this is just a regular season game. This is a matchup between Brady and Belichick. This is a battle over legacy. This will be a historic moment for the NFL and the Patriots. That’s why people want to attend.

Courtesy of @VividSeats, here are the most in-demand 2021 games based on average ticket price: 🏈Buccaneers at Patriots (10/3) – $1,370

🏈Ravens at Raiders (9/13) – $938

🏈Chiefs at Raiders (11/24) – $852

🏈Bears at Raiders (10/10) – $665

🏈Eagles at Raiders (10/24) – $607 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 13, 2021

Cheapest prices for a pair of Bucs-Patriots tickets right now for Tom Brady's return to Foxboro in Week 4? $1,350 each on Ticketmaster, $1,150 on Stubhub, $1,135 on Seatgeek, $1,170 on Ticketcity. Pretty impressive for a regular-season game. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 13, 2021

So, will you be getting a ticket?

