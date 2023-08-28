Ticket prices: Packers road contests top the list of most expensive games for fans

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers fans will pay for the privilege of seeing their team on the road this season. The four most expensive games on the schedule are in other cities.

Topping the list is the Las Vegas Raiders game on Oct. 9, with an average get-in price of $388, followed by the Chicago Bears on Sept. 10 at $340, Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day at $246, and Denver Broncos on Oct. 22 at $226.

The most expensive home game is against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 29, with an average get-in price of $191. The get-in price was determined by averaging the lowest prices at 11 secondary marketplaces on Aug. 23.

The Packers open the season in Chicago. It will be the debut of Jordan Love as Green Bay's starting quarterback, while Bears fans are excited about their own quarterback, Justin Fields, who showed promise last year in an otherwise forgettable season. Bears GM Ryan Poles made other changes that have Chicago fans more hopeful than they've been in years and ticket prices reflect that.

Even in bad years, the Packers-Bears games draw high interest, and have higher tickets prices than the matchups would normally merit. This is the oldest rivalry in the NFL, beginning in 1921, and includes some of the Packers' greatest games. When the Packers won in Chicago last season, they overtook the Bears as the NFL's winningest team with 787 victories, a position the Bears held practically forever. The Packers had a bad season last year, finishing at 8-9, but the Bears were worse at 3-14, so going into this season the Packers lead with 790 victories to the Bears' 786.

Secondary marketplace TickPick said the season opener is the second most expensive regular-season Bears game on record, with a get-in price of $390 and an overall average price of $538. Our more broad-based survey revealed an average get-in price of $340. TickPick said 13% of all purchases were from Wisconsin residents while 43% were from Illinois.

Another secondary marketplace, TicketSmarter, said the overall average ticket price for the Las Vegas game was $833, and the most expensive game at Lambeau Field was against the Vikings, with a $356 overall average.

The Raiders have the most expensive average overall tickets in the league at $582, a $240 increase over 2022, according to TicketSmarter data. The Packers are 14th this year and were 13th in 2022, exactly where the team says it would like to be.

Secondary marketplaces determine their data based on their individual buying and selling. For the most part, TicketSmarter's list mirrors ours, although it has five road games at the top of the list, inserting the Pittsburgh Steelers game, with an average overall price of $456, ahead of the Vikings game at Lambeau. In our survey, the Steelers are ninth most expensive with an average get-in price of $152.

The Detroit Lions, routinely the best bargain on the schedule, home or away, are neither now, and won't be on the field, either. Which explains the more than 100% increase in Detroit and 66% hike at Lambeau Field. The average get-in price for the game at Lambeau Field on Sept. 28 is $169, which makes it eighth on our list.

There are road game bargains for traveling fans. At the bottom of our list is the Falcons game in Atlanta on Sept. 17, at $79. The New York Giants game at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11 is $86, and the Panthers game in Carolina on Christmas Eve is $90. Sandwiched in there is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Lambeau Field on Dec. 17 at $84.

Overall, secondary market ticket prices in the NFL are higher than in 2022. The average of all Packers games this year is $407, according to TicketSmarter, with Green Bay ranking 13th overall. Last season, the average price at this time was $232 and the Packers ranked 12th.

The top three most expensive teams overall this year are Las Vegas, Kansas City and Philadelphia.

Ticket prices

For our look at Packers' tickets prices, we average the lowest ticket prices at 11 secondary-market websites: Event USA, Gametime, Green Bay Ticket Service, SeatGeek, StubHub, TicketIQ, Ticket King, Ticketmaster, TickPick, TicketSmarter and Vivid Seats.

Note that ticket brokers can add fees on top of the prices listed here, so actual costs might be higher.

The following are secondary market ticket prices as of Aug. 23:

Sept. 10, 3:25 p.m., Soldier Field, Chicago Bears, Fox

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $340

Price in May: $282

Range of lowest-cost seats: $292-$407

What is special about this game: Aside from being the season opener, it's Jordan Love's first game as Green Bay's No. 1 quarterback, and it's against the Bears, not a small thing. This is the second most expensive game on the schedule and that's not a surprise.

Sept. 17, noon, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Falcons, Fox

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $79

Price in May: $118

Range of lowest-cost seats: $60-$99

What is special about this game: The Falcons haven't exactly caught the imagination of Packers fans. This is the least expensive game, but, hey, you can get direct flights from Green Bay to Atlanta.

Sept. 24, noon, Lambeau Field, New Orleans Saints, Fox

Face-price range: $129-$165

Average lowest-cost seat: $173

Price in May: $225

Range of lowest-cost seats: $141-$245

What is special about this game: A noon game in late September at Lambeau Field. They rarely come any better. TicketSmarter said this game has the highest demand and fewest resale tickets of any game. The Saints have a new quarterback in Derek Carr, who reportedly was a reason Davante Adams left Green Bay for Las Vegas. Adams is still in Vegas; Carr is not.

Sept. 28, 7:15 p.m., Lambeau Field, Detroit Lions, Amazon

Face-price range: $129-$165

Average lowest-cost seat: $169

Price in May: $196

Range of lowest-cost seats: $129-203

What is special about this game: According to Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy, the NFL especially wanted to give Amazon Prime a Lambeau Field game for its Thursday Night Football lineup, which led to the curious circumstance of both games against the Lions being on Thursdays. The teams will play in Detroit on Thanksgiving.

This is a Gold package game and Gold package ticket holders, who mostly hail from Milwaukee and southern Wisconsin, are not fans of Thursday night games. This nationally televised game could be a marquee matchup — the Lions are finally good.

Oct. 9, 7:15 p.m., Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Raiders, ESPN

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $388

Price in May: $366

Range of lowest-cost seats: $319-$515

What is special about this game: It's the most expensive game on the Packers' schedule. It's in Las Vegas, for one. Football, The Strip — casinos and restaurants open until all hours — and Davante Adams, a one-time Packers favorite who still has a lot of goodwill with Green Bay fan and now plays for the Raiders. It matters not that both teams had losing records last year, this is slated for prime time.

"There is heavy demand for that contest," said Dennis Garrity of Event USA in Ashwaubenon. "We are thinking it could easily rival the demand for our London packages last year, where we accommodated 800 fans on that international trip."

The London game was on Oct. 9 as well, coincidentally.

Oct. 22, 3:25 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High, Denver Broncos, CBS

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $226

Price in May: $170

Range of lowest-cost seats: $189-$277

What is special about this game: It's the first game after the Packers' Week 6 bye, and ends a streak of one game in 23 days. That's a long time during a season for Packers fans to go without football, but might be appreciated by the players and coaches, even if it is early in the season for a bye.

Oct. 29, noon, Lambeau Field, Minnesota Vikings, Fox

Face-price range: $129-$165

Average lowest-cost seat: $191

Price in May: $273

Range of lowest-cost seats: $157-$230

What is special about this game: The Vikings won the NFC North in 2022 by the skin of their teeth, and the season included a 41-17 drubbing by the Packers at Lambeau Field late in the year. That wasn't quite enough to save the Packers' 8-9 season, but it sure didn't hurt. Also, a noon game in the fall in Wisconsin.

Nov. 5, noon, Lambeau Field, Los Angeles Rams, Fox

Face-price range: $129-$165

Average lowest-cost seat: $123

Price in May: $179

Range of lowest-cost seats: $105-$147

What is special about this game: This will be the fourth Rams-Packers game at Lambeau Field in the last three years. The Packers won them all. It's also at noon.

Nov. 12, noon, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $152

Price in May: $132

Range of lowest-cost seats: $130-$196

What is special about this game: The Packers and Steelers are two blue-collar communities that are much alike, and they don't play often. They have a respectful rivalry. This will be only the fifth game since Super Bowl XLVI in 2011, which the Packers won.

This game is probably underpriced. Don't be surprised if it gets more expensive as game time nears.

Nov. 19, noon, Lambeau Field, Los Angeles Chargers, Fox

Face-price range: $129-$165

Average lowest-cost seat: $138

Price in May: $182

Range of lowest-cost seats: $120-$180

What is special about this game: These teams have met only 12 times in 53 years, with San Dieg- ... uh, Los Angeles ... winning 26-11 in 2019. It was a Chargers home game, but the stands were packed with Packers fans, not that it helped, ultimately. This is the second, and last, Gold package game. It's not a night game, but it is the second day of deer hunting season in Wisconsin, which isn't optimal.

Nov. 23, 11:30 a.m., Ford Field, Detroit Lions, Fox

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $246

Price in May: $133

Range of lowest-cost seats: $196-$314

What is special about this game: The first game of an NFL triple-header on Thanksgiving Day. The Packers have a 15-19-2 record on Thanksgiving, with most of their games against the Lions in Detroit. It's also the second Thursday game against the Lions this year. When the schedule was released in May, it was 13th most expensive game, but now it's third.

Dec. 3, 7:20 p.m., Lambeau Field, Kansas City Chiefs, NBC

Face-price range: $129-$165

Average lowest-cost seat: $161

Price in May: $284

Range of lowest-cost seats: $139-$191

What is special about this game: The Chiefs won the Super Bowl earlier this year. They are coached by former Packers assistant Andy Reid, and they are the only team Jordan Love started against in his first three years in Green Bay. The Packers lost 13-7 in Kansas City in 2021. How well Love played in that game depends on who's doing the describing, but it was two years ago. Will a Love-Patrick Mahones matchup be eagerly looked for? Either way, it gets a Sunday Night Football slot.

Dec. 11, 7:15 p.m., MetLife Stadium, New York Giants, ABC

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $86

Price in May: $115

Range of lowest-cost seats: $68-$134

What is special about this game: Oct. 9, 2022. London, England. Giants 27, Packers 22. Payback anyone?

Nonetheless, near the bottom in terms of secondary market value. Working in favor of higher prices, the Giants weren't a fluke, they made the playoffs last year and beat the Vikings before losing to the Eagles. Working against: a Monday night game in New Jersey. A weekend in New York would be nice, but most traveling Packers fans would have to take two vacation days to see the game.

Dec. 17, noon, Lambeau Field, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Fox

Face-price range: $129-$165

Average lowest-cost seat: $84

Price in May: $150

Range of lowest-cost seats: $73-$102

What is special about this game: There's not a lot to get excited about. This is the least expensive home game on the schedule and only the Falcons game is cheaper overall. Aaron Rodgers is gone. Tom Brady is gone. Tampa Bay won it's division with an 8-9 record (the same as the Packers, by the way). Snow would be nice.

Dec. 24, noon, Bank of America Stadium, Carolina Panthers, Fox

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $90

Price in May: $90

Range of lowest-cost seats: $73-$110

What is special about this game: A game on Christmas Eve, on the road, against a team that had a worse record, 7-10, than the Packers last year. That's kind of the opposite of special, which is why it was the least expensive game on the schedule in May. The price hasn't changed, but three other games got cheaper.

Dec. 31, 7:20 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota Vikings, NBC

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $171

Price in May: $138

Range of lowest-cost seats: $139-$213

What is special about this game: If you are of an optimistic bent, this game could be important in deciding the NFC North champion. The Packers are 2-5 at U.S. Bank Stadium, lest your optimism run away with you.

Jan. 6-7, time and network to be announced, Lambeau Field, Chicago Bears

Face-price range: $129-$165

Average lowest-cost seat: $118

Price in May: $210

Range of lowest-cost seats: $99-$144

What is special about this game: We don't know what time this game will be or on which day. But it's the Bears at Lambeau Field, so it retains value. Also, somebody's going to be looking for revenge from 18 weeks ago.

