Ticket prices for Packers-Chiefs tumble after Aaron Rodgers ruled out with positive COVID-19 test

The prospect of a Jordan Love-Patrick Mahomes meeting on Sunday isn't wowing fans like a game featuring Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would.

Not exactly a surprise. The two MVP quarterbacks have never met in the regular season and Sunday's game was highly anticipated.

Rodgers was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday morning after testing positive. Because Rodgers is unvaccinated, he must sit a minimum of 10 days and also test negative twice with 24 hours between tests. This would also put his status for the Packers’ game against the Seahawks on Nov. 14 in question. He also must be asymptomatic.

The average get-in price, the cost of the least expensive available tickets to Sunday's game at Arrowhead Stadium based on 10 secondary market sites, was $177 late Wednesday, down $72 from Monday. Based on a survey of the secondary sites, an abundant number of tickets are available.

The price of Seahawks tickets are lower too, but not by us much, falling from $219 to $195.

Before Wednesday's news, the first-ever Rodgers-Mahomes meeting was the second-most expensive game this year for the Chiefs and among the most expensive games for the Packers.

MIKE JONES: From Aaron Rodgers to Odell Beckham Jr., NFL world offers lessons in accountability

OPINION: Aaron Rodgers lied about being vaccinated, and being a team player

MORE: Chiefs, Browns among the NFL's biggest disappointments of 2021

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love

Secondary market site TickPick said the average price before Wednesday was $411, 48% more than the last time the teams met, in 2019, when Mahomes did not play because of an injury. Still, it was $106 less than this year's most expensive Chiefs game, against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 21.

The Chiefs, who were in the Super Bowl the last two seasons, have had a disappointing season, standing at 4-4 after Monday night's 20-17 win over New York.

Story continues

At 7-1, the Packers are tied for the best record in the NFL, along with the Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, who Green Bay will play on Nov. 28.

Before then, the Packers will host the Seahawks on Nov. 14, and travel to Minnesota on Nov. 21.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, who is popular in Wisconsin because of his playing days with the Wisconsin Badgers, has been out for most of four games because of an injured finger. He had surgery and is on pace to possibly return for the Packers game. Seattle is 3-5 this season, going 1-3 in Wilson's absence.

The get-in price for the game in Minneapolis is $204, only $3 less than last week. Minnesota is an easy, if not necessarily popular, destination for Packers fans, and there are a lot of those fans living in the Minneapolis area. Because of that and the intense rivalry between the teams, prices tend to stay high. Minnesota is 3-4 and in second place behind the Packers in the NFC North. All four of the Vikings' losses were by a touchdown or less.

The Rams game at Lambeau Field is the second and final Gold package game of the season, meaning most of the season ticket holders are from southeastern Wisconsin. The price Monday was $208, up from $126 in mid-August, before it was known how the COVID-19 pandemic might affect the season.

The Packers have a bye week after that game.

The Packers play again after the bye on Dec. 12, a Sunday night game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

Last week's recap

Green Bay Packers 24, Arizona Cardinals 21

Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Attendance: 63,696

Records: Packers 7-1, Arizona 7-1

Kansas City Chiefs 20, New York Giants 17

Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Attendance: 72,898

Records: Chiefs 4-4, Giants 2-6

Ticket prices

The following are secondary market ticket prices as of Monday.

For our look at Packers' tickets prices, we averaged the lowest ticket prices at 10 secondary market websites: Event USA, Gametime, Green Bay Ticket Service, SeatGeek, StubHub, TicketIQ, Ticketmaster, TickPick, Ticket King and Vivid Seats.

Note that ticket marketplaces can add fees on top of listed prices, so actual costs might be higher.

Nov. 7, 3:25 p.m., Kansas City Chiefs, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Fox

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $177

Range of lowest-cost seat: $145-$214

COVID-19 protocols: Masks recommended for unvaccinated and high-risk individuals; masks suggested indoors for vaccinated individuals.

Nov. 14, 3:25 p.m., Seattle Seahawks, Lambeau Field, CBS

Face-price range: $118-$149

Average lowest-cost seat: $195

Range of lowest-cost seat: $159-$249

COVID-19 protocols: Masks recommended indoors for everyone and for unvaccinated fans in crowded outdoor settings.

Nov. 21, noon, Minnesota Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Fox

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $204

Range of lowest-cost seat: $154-$234

COVID-19 protocols: Masks recommended for unvaccinated and high-risk individuals; masks suggested indoors for vaccinated individuals.

Nov. 28, 3:25 p.m., Los Angeles Rams, Lambeau Field, Fox

Face-price range: $118-$149

Average lowest-cost seat: $208

Range of lowest-cost seat: $140-325

COVID-19 protocols: Masks recommended indoors for everyone and for unvaccinated fans in crowded outdoor settings.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Aaron Rodgers' absence sends Packers-Chiefs tickets prices tumbling