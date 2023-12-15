Ticket prices for Oregon vs Liberty Fiesta Bowl are very affordable

Oregon Duck fans were hoping to make plans for either Pasadena or New Orleans for either College Football Playoff games, but Glendale, Ariz. on New Year’s Day isn’t a bad consolation destination.

The Ducks will play in the Fiesta Bowl where the 13-0 Liberty Flames will be waiting and for those who want to see the game in person, there are many affordable tickets available.

According to SeatGeek.com, ticket prices range from as cheap as $34 to as expensive as $501.

If Duck fans go on Vivid-Seats.com, the price range is about the same. One can get a ticket from anywhere from $34-401.

State Farm Stadium, the home of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, holds 64,500 fans and is expected to be a sell-out by kickoff.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire