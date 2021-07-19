Are ticket prices more expensive for Texans fans?

Prices for the Houston Texans have gotten more expensive since 2006.

According to a new study from the Action Network, the average ticket price to a Texans game jumped 107% — the fifth-highest in the NFL in that span. Fans in 2006 were paying $56.97 on average for a seat to a Texans game. After the 2020 season, fans were paying $118.07 to see Houston football.

The top of the list are the Las Vegas Raiders (147%), Seattle Seahawks (134%), Green Bay Packers (121%), and San Francisco 49ers (119%). The Dallas Cowboys are actually No. 24 on the list with just a 50% price increase since 2006.

The price increase reflects the excitement Houston sports fans had for the team as it built its success under coach Gary Kubiak, who was with the club from 2006-13. The Texans earned two AFC South titles and two wild-card playoff wins in his tenure. Bill O’Brien took over and added a couple wild-card wins of his own and four division titles. It also helped that J.J. Watt and Deshaun Watson were superstars from the middle of the decade on.

At the Texans’ charity golf classic, new team president Greg Grissom mentioned that the team wasn’t having trouble selling tickets due to Houston being “a football town.”

“People are interested in the team, they’re excited,” Grissom said. “Got a lot of new energy and a lot of new things to talk about. The pandemic is a challenge and just kind of working through that, but every day we’re getting better. Season tickets, our corporate partners, our marketing team — everybody’s having a great time. We’re making a lot of progress.”

The Texans’ season ticket wait list is virtually nonexistent in 2021. If the Texans can’t turn around their problems on the field quickly with new general manager Nick Caserio and new coach David Culley, tickets to see an NFL game in Houston may get cheaper.