Ticket packages on sale for the 2025 U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills

The 80th playing of the United States Women’s Open will be held at Erin Hills Golf Course from May 26-June 1, 2025 and ticket packages are now on sale.

Ticket options begin at $150 and can be purchased at www.uswomensopen.com.

A gallery pass (one ticket Wednesday through Sunday) includes general admission, grandstand seating, parking and shuttle service to and from Erin Hills.

The flex package includes five daily gallery tickets that can be used on any one day, Wednesday through Sunday.

The trophy club package includes access to a climate-controlled lounge, which also opens to exterior seating. The club has upgraded food and beverage options to purchase. The facility also has dedicated restrooms.

The championship will be the third U.S. Women’s Open held in Wisconsin after Se Ri Pak (1998) and Na Yeon Choi (2012) won at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

The 2025 championship will be the fifth United States Golf Association event Erin Hills will host and the first since the U.S. Mid-Amateur in 2022. It hosted the 2017 men’s U.S. Open.

Yuka Saso won the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open on June 2 at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania. It was her second national title, as she won the 2021 title at Olympic Club in California.

