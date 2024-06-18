Ticket deals: CLE Guardians play at home all week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We are just days away from the official start of summer and what better way to celebrate it than at the ballpark?

The Cleveland Guardians have lots of fun planned to kick off the summer season, especially for families.

They have unveiled their newly renovated Cleveland Clinic Children’s Family Deck which has a wiffle ball field, sprint contest, and speed pitching. It’s in a protected area that still gives parents a great view of the game.

The Cleveland Guardians are number one in the division and now is a perfect week to see them play as Tuesday begins a six-day homestand at Progressive Field. There is a home game every day through Sunday. They play The Mariners followed by the Blue Jays with a lot of great promotions for fans.

“On Wednesday the first 10,000 fans will receive a tote bag with the City Connect logo,” said Austin Controulis of the Guardians. “We also have free t-shirt day and on Saturday is Josh Naylor bobblehead day.”

There is also a promotion to get two tickets for $24. CLICK HERE for more details.

