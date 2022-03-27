Tiare Jennings' walkoff, two-out homer lifts OU softball past Baylor, keeps Sooners undefeated

College softball's most prolific offense was one out away from being shut out on Sunday.

But Tiare Jennings hit a three-run, walkoff homer to give top-ranked Oklahoma a 3-1 victory over Baylor before a sellout crowd at Marita Hynes Field in Norman. Jennings' homer came on a 3-1 count, sending fans into a frezny and handing Baylor pitcher Dariana Orme, who had been outstanding all game, the loss.

OU (29-0 overall, 3-0 Big 12) almost suffered its first defeat two batters earlier. With two out, pinch-hitter Kinzie Hansen lofted a foul ball to left field that was catchable. But the Bears' Taylor Strain overran the ball, giving the Sooners extended life.

Hansen ended up with a single, which was followed by a Mackenzie Donihoo's single. Jennings then launched the homer. Up until Hansen's hit, Jennings had the Sooners' only hit, a single in the first inning.

Orme, who fell to 6-8, walked four and struck out five and kept OU's high-scoring lineup in check until the seventh. The Sooners did have a scoring chance a few innings earlier, but Orme ended the threat by striking out NCAA career home run leader Jocelyn Alo with the bases loaded.

Jennings' dramatics overshadowed an excellent day from OU pitcher Hope Trautwein. She had a no-hitter until the sixth inning, when Baylor's McKenzie Wilson singled and scored a couple batters later on Kaci West's sacrifice fly.

Trautwien improved to 8-0 after allowing the one hit, three walks and striking out 13.

OU has won 62 consecutive Big 12 games.

💥 𝐖𝐀𝐋𝐊 𝐈𝐓 𝐎𝐅𝐅 𝐓𝐈𝐀 💥 @_tiarejennings



FINAL | OU 3, BU 1 pic.twitter.com/qFotitSiKb — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 27, 2022

OBITUARY: Florida Atlantic softball coach Joan Joyce, the only coach in the program's 28-year history whose numerous claims to fame included once striking out Ted Williams, has died, the school announced Sunday.

Story continues

Joyce died Saturday, the school said, without disclosing the cause. She was 81.

Joyce was inducted into the International Women's Sports Hall of Fame in 1989. She spent 19 years as a member of the LPGA Tour — needing only 17 putts to get through a round in 1982 — and also served as FAU's women's golf coach from 1996 through 2014.

But the thing she was unquestionably asked most about in her life was the 1961 exhibition in Waterbury, Connecticut, in which she struck out Williams, the last player in baseball to bat .400 in a season.

OSU finishes sweep of Kansas in baseball

David Mendham had a home run, and four teammates had two hits Sunday as Oklahoma State whipped Kansas 7-2 before 5,691 fans at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater.

OSU (18-6) swept the three-game Big 12 series, coming back from a brief 1-0 deficit on Sunday in the fourth inning. The Cowboys scored all of their runs over the middle-three innings, which gave starting pitcher Bryce Osmond enough to earn his first win of the season.

Osmond allowed both Kansas (8-14) runs on eight hits. But he walked just one and struck out seven.

Late Saturday, the Cowboys clinched their first conference series of the season with a 4-3 victory over Kansas before an O'Brate Stadium-record 6,550 fans. OSU won despite just five hits, two by Zach Ehrhard. Cowboy pitchers Victor Mederos, Roman Phansalkar and Trevor Martin combined for 13 strikeouts.

Duke, Coach K. advance to Final Four

Mike Krzyzewski slowly climbed up the ladder, bowed to the adoring Duke fans and then pointed to his players to give them the credit before cutting the final string of the net.

Coach K's farewell tour will end at his record-setting 13th Final Four.

The Blue Devils delivered their most complete performance of this NCAA Tournament run to extend the career of their Hall of Fame coach for one more weekend after beating Arkansas 78-69 on Saturday night in the West Region final.

MICHIGAN 52, SOUTH DAKOTA 49 (WOMEN): The third-seeded Michigan Wolverines reached the Elite Eight for the first time with a win over 10th-seeded South Dakota on Saturday night, helped by Naz Hillmon's 17 points and 10 rebounds and Laila Phelia's 14 points — including a go-ahead layup in the final minute.

Memphis accused of NCAA rules violations

The University of Memphis and men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway have been accused of serious violations of NCAA rules, including failing to cooperate with an investigation, two newspapers reported.

The Daily Memphian and The Commercial Appeal reported that they obtained copies of a notice of allegations from an investigation by the NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

The newspapers also obtained a response from the university denying the allegations. The university said the notice “contains no specific facts, and it is the specific facts that are imperative for the resolution of this matter.”

The allegations come after Memphis lost to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last week.

Alleged infractions include four Level I and two Level II violations, according to an amended notice of allegations the university received in July 2021. Level I and Level II violations are considered the most serious NCAA infractions.

The school received seven total accusations, including alleged violations of NCAA clauses related to lack of institutional control, head coach responsibility and failure to monitor. Hardaway was involved in at least one Level I infraction and two Level II violations stemming from the NCAA’s investigation that ran from May 2019 to February 2021, the notice said.

Many details and allegations included in the documents have been redacted.

The alleged violations appear to coincide with the time former Tigers player and prized recruit James Wiseman spent at Memphis. Wiseman had received $11,500 from Hardaway in 2017, when Hardaway was the coach at East High School in Memphis.

Although Hardaway wasn’t Memphis’ coach at the time of the payment, the NCAA ruled it wasn’t allowed because he was a booster for the program. The former NBA All-Star gave $1 million in 2008 to his alma mater for the university’s sports hall of fame

Extra points

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Southern California assistant football coach Dave Nichol died Friday in McKinney, Texas. He was 45. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Nichol had cancer. USC head coach Lincoln Riley hired Nichol in December as his inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense.

MLB: Major League Baseball is asking umpires to make more random checks of pitchers for sticky substances after watching its crackdown become less effective late last season. MLB instituted regular checks last June 21 for grip aids. Seattle's Héctor Santiago was ejected on June 27 and Arizona's Caleb Smith was tossed on Aug. 18, and both received 10-game suspensions.

NFL: Jimmy Haslam denied Friday that the comment that the Cleveland Browns wanted “an adult” at quarterback, a factor in the deteriorating relationship with Baker Mayfield, came from ownership. ...

The New York Jets signed former Cowboys and Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein to a one-year deal. The 34-year-old Zuerlein, nicknamed “Greg the Leg,” heads to New York after spending the last two seasons in Dallas. ...

Staff and wire reports

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Tiare Jennings hit a walk-off, two-out homer keeps No. 1 OU undefeated