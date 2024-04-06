Tiare Jennings’ great defensive play helps lead to win over Texas

We wrote this week about how big the Oklahoma defense would need to be if the Sooners hoped to knock off the Texas Longhorns this weekend.

Texas has one of the best offenses in the country and the defense locked them down in Game 1, capped by an incredible play by Tiare Jennings.

Texas scored twice in the seventh inning and had two on with the tying run at the plate. Katie Stewart hit a rocket to the left side that went off Alyssa Brito’s glove. Jennings snagged it out of the air while throwing to first to get the final out.

Kelly Maxwell talked about that incredible play to end the game.

“It just shows how talented she is in those types of moments,” Maxwell said. “I mean, we’re playing free, and we’re playing for something bigger than the game of softball, so for her just to step up in that moment was huge.”

That’s the kind of player Jennings has been her whole career. That’s why moving her from second base to shortstop was not a risky move. You know, when it matters most, she’s going to step up and make a play.

Which she did once again as she continues to do time and time again.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire