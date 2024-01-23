Tiaoalii Savea joins Texas football from Arizona, will strengthen defensive tackle spot

Texas football continued to fill its few holes on the 2024 team by signing Arizona defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea, the program announced Tuesday.

Savea, a 6-foot-4, 305-pound native of Las Vegas, spent the past two seasons at Arizona after one year at UCLA. He has at least two remaining years of eligibility.

Arizona defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea, right, tries to pull down Washington State running back and Westlake graduate Nakia Watson in a game earlier this season. On Tuesday, Savea became the eighth transfer to join the Texas football team.

Savea had his most productive season in 2023, when he playing in 12 of Arizona’s games and tallied 22 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He'll likely factor into a defensive-tackle rotation for a team that must replace Byron Murphy II and T'Vondre Sweat, who anchored one of the nation's top run defenses this past season and are both projected as early-round NFL draft picks.

Alfred Collins, Vernon Broughton, Sydrir MItchell, Jaray Bledsoe and Aaron Bryant are among the other tackles expected to factor into the rotation in the defensive interior. Savea joins Collins and Broughton as the three upperclassmen in that potential rotation.

Savea will reunite with Johnny Nansen, the former Arizona defensive coordinator who joined the Texas staff earlier this month as linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Texas has now signed eight players in the transfer portal, including Savea, receiver Matthew Golden, receiver Isaiah Bond, receiver Silas Bolden, defensive end Trey Moore, safety Andrew Mukuba, tight end Amari Niblack and linebacker Kendrick Blackshire.

