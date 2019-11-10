Tiano, Ibitokun-Hanks lead Chattanooga past Samford 35-27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Nick Tiano accounted for three touchdowns to lead Chattanooga to a 35-27 victory over Samford on Saturday.

Tiano completed 17 of 28 passes for 196 yards, threw a pair of touchdown passes and added 100 yards rushing that included a 1-yard TD run. Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks added 139 yards rushing on 27 carries with two touchdown runs and a scoring catch for Chattanooga (5-5, 4-2 Southern Conference).

Liam Welch threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score to lead Samford (4-6, 3-4), which trailed 28-7 at halftime.

Welch ran into the end zone from the 2 and tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Watson that pulled the Bulldogs to 28-20, but Tiano answered with a 4-yard TD pass to Ibitokun-Hanks that stretched the Mocs' lead to 35-20 late in the third quarter.

Welch ran for a 4-yard touchdown and Chattanooga recovered the ensuing onside kick inside the final minute.