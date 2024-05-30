Ti’s season comes to an end in Regionals

PLATTSBURGH — It had been a couple of years since Ticonderoga tasted the NYSPHSAA State Playoffs, and if you ask them the stay was too short.

In a regional semifinal, Ti fell to Berne-Knox-Westerlo, 10-1, Wednesday.

“Yeah, it’s a tough game,” Sentinels head coach Eric Mullen said. “You know, we hung with him for the first three innings and then had a couple mistakes in the fourth and they executed.

“Nice job by them on small ball play. We don’t see that much up around here in this section. They’re a solid team. They came into this game with five straight shutouts nobody had scored on them in 37 innings. They’re talented top to bottom, they may win the state title.”

Ti just couldn’t find any rhythm offensively. Addy Moore recorded the team’s first hit on a bunt single in the 1st inning. It wouldn’t be until the seventh inning they would get their second hit by Cassidy Mattison.

It wasn’t any fault of their own as BKW’s pitcher Sara Macrina was keeping batters off balance. When contact was made, it always found the glove of a Bulldog player. She finished with nine strikeouts and no batters walked.

Macrina was a tough pitcher for the Sentinels to face as she entered the game with a 0.70 ERA and a record of 20-2. She’s also struck out 256 batters in 140.2 innings.

Myleigh Drinkwine went round-for-round with Macrina through three innings. It wasn’t until the fourth that the game got rocky for the Ticonderoga junior. She battled through the final innings as she attempted to keep Ti in the game.

“She just got a little rattled and started getting a little wild towards the bottom half of the order and stuff like that,” Mullen said. “That’s something that’s happened a little bit on and off all year but my assistant coach Joe Young has done a great job this year.

“Going out and resetting her and stuff a couple of times after we said it was pivotal because it got us out of the inning and kept us score close we have it you know and that just comes with experience.

“Myleigh really stepped up all season long. We put the pitching load on her all year and she’s responded well and she’s gonna continue to work hard next year and come back in her senior year.I’m sure she’ll be tough and more mentally tough as well getting through those little droughts when they come up.”

Madyson Saddlemire opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning, to give BKW the lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

It would be the same until the fourth inning when the Bulldogs would use small ball to score runners. In a series of events, they would get a runner on base, she’d steal second, move over on a bunt and score on another bunt. This sequence happened four times before the Sentinels stopped the bleeding, and were down 5-0.

BKW’s Katie Stevens added a run on an RBI single in the fifth to push the difference farther apart.

A couple of errors by the Bulldogs put two Ti players on the basepaths. Sophia Jondrow moved to third base when Sophia Dorsett rocketed a ball to the first baseman that she misjudged.

In a double steal, Dorsett ran for second but was tagged as Johndrow slid into home. This brought the game to 6-1.

BKW would score two runs in both the sixth and seventh to push the lead to its final tally.

Ti got two on the basepaths in the bottom of the ninth, but the game ended quietly on a strikeout.

Mullen said after the game the girls had nothing to be disappointed about and should keep their heads held high.

“We came into the season wanting to win sectionals,” he said. It had been a few years since we had won it, and made the section proud.

“Of course we wanted a different outcome, but we knew we had to play a clean game and kind of keep it close and maybe pull it out in the end. We’re very proud of them and looking forward to next year we bring back a bunch of juniors, who helped contribute to winning this year and we got some girls coming up from JV, Hopefully, we can win sectionals again next year and then get another crack at regionals

Unfortunately, the high school careers of five Sentinels came to an end. It marked the end for Sophia Dorsett, Blake Charboneau, Cassidy Mattision, Sarah Pound and Jaelyn Whitford.

Mullen said he’ll forever be thankful of what those girls did and meant to the program.

“I had three of them who were with me since freshman year and I just told them afterwards like thank you for the last four years because they really reshaped this program,” he said. “After COVID. We took a huge hit and basically started over and they were basically the group I started with.

“They helped get us here and get us to this championship and it wasn’t easy. So I’m very proud of them. Then the other two, the last two years and stuff their contributions as well. So we’re gonna miss them next year. They’ve been a big part of this turnaround post COVID”

BKW 10, Ticonderoga 1

BKW 100 412 2 - 10 11 3

TCS 000 010 0 - 1 2 2

Macrina and Saddlemire. Drinkwine and Moore. WP- Macrina. LP- Drinkwine. 2B- Saddlemire (BKW). Macrina (BKW).