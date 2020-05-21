Thursday's Xfinity Series race at Darlington delayed by rain, lightning

Inclement weather has once again delayed the resumption of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the start of Thursday’s Toyota 200 impacted by rain and lightning.

The race was scheduled for 12 p.m. ET with coverage on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The race was initially scheduled for Tuesday night, but wet weather moved the event to Thursday afternoon. Poor weather has us in a holding pattern. Check back for updates.

The race is the Xfinity Series’ first event since March 7. All of the circuit’s races since then had been placed on hold by the outbreak of COVID-19. The Darlington event and subsequent races into June are scheduled to be held without fans in attendance and without practice or qualifying.

NASCAR officials have 10 Air Titans to lead the track-drying delegation at the 1.366-mile oval.

When the race does get going, Noah Gragson — winner of the Xfinity season opener at Daytona International Speedway in February — will start from the No. 1 spot after a structured draw for starting positions. He’ll line up alongside JR Motorsports teammate Michael Annett on the front row. Points leader Harrison Burton starts 12th.

The race is scheduled for 147 laps with Stage 1 ending at Lap 45 and Stage 2 ending at Lap 90.