Thursday's Top 10 Plays
Must-see plays from LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann and Aaron Nesmith headline Thursday's Top 10 Plays.
After a 6-month stretch when all 3 head coaches for Charlotte’s 3 major pro team sports franchises got fired, there’s nowhere to go but up.
Aaron Nesmith (Indiana Pacers) with a dunk vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 12/29/2022
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic
The Lakers have LeBron James under a guaranteed contract for at least two more seasons, and he's not guaranteeing he'll stay interested for that long.
Russell and the Timberwolves were frustrated with some late calls Zion got.
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
Davante Adams and Derek Carr are close friends, and the Raiders wide receiver made it pretty clear how he felt about Josh McDaniels' decision to bench the veteran quarterback.
It's been a decade since Kentucky men's basketball won the 2012 national championship. Where are those players and coaches now?
Washington has 11 wins for the first time since 2016 while Texas finishes the season 8-5.
Grayson Allen didn't intentionally run DeMar DeRozan over on Wednesday night. But that didn't stop the Bulls from responding as if he had.
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
Steve Kerr praised the Warriors for their gritty performance in the win over the Jazz.
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy revealed on Thursday how and when the 49ers approached him leading up to 2022 NFL Draft.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum got the better of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the battle of duos Thursday night. We share our takeaways from the Celtics' 116-110 win over the Clippers.
Clinching scenarios abound, including the possibility that No. 1 seeds in both the AFC and NFC are wrapped up by Monday night.
The Oklahoma Sooners fell short of the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday night in the Cheez-It Bowl. OU ends the season with a 6-7 record.
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now.
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes and Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner got into a heated altercation during their game on Wednesday.
In his first season as Oklahoma's head coach, Brent Venables and the Sooners finish with a 6-7 record after their 35-32 loss to Florida State.