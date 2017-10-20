Thursday's Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

CHICAGO (AP) -- Corey Seager is expected to be in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup for the opener of the World Series after missing the NL Championship Series because of back pain.

Seager, an All-Star shortstop, watched from home as the Dodgers eliminated the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs in Game 5.

Manager Dave Roberts says Seager is ''doing everything he can to get healthy'' and the Dodgers ''expect him back for Game 1.''

As anticipated, Clayton Kershaw will pitch the World Series opener against the Houston Astros or New York Yankees on Tuesday night. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner held Chicago to a run over six innings on Thursday night and will pitch Game 1 on regular rest.

DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Tigers were in talks to hire Ron Gardenhire as manager, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. Gardenhire was the bench coach this season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He managed the Minnesota Twins from 2002-14.

The Tigers are replacing Brad Ausmus after four seasons at the helm. Detroit finished tied for the worst record in the majors this year at 64-98 and faces what figures to be a tough rebuilding process.

Gardenhire is plenty familiar to Tigers fans after his long run managing an AL Central rival. The Twins won the division six times in his first nine seasons in charge, and he was voted AL Manager of the Year in 2010.

OLYMPICS

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Carlos Nuzman, the head of last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will be released from jail following a decision in a top Brazilian court.

The 75-year-old Nuzman was arrested two weeks ago amid an investigation into a vote-buying scheme to bring the 2016 Games to Rio. He is expected to leave prison on Friday.