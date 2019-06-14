Thursday's Sports in Brief

PRO BASKETBALL

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors captured Canada's first NBA championship with their most remarkable road win yet, outlasting the battered and depleted two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors 114-110 in a Game 6 for the ages that spoiled a sensational send-off at Oracle Arena.

Stephen Curry missed a contested 3-pointer in the waning moments before Golden State called a timeout it didn't have, giving Leonard a technical free throw with 0.9 seconds left to seal it. Leonard then got behind Andre Iguodala for a layup as the buzzer sounded, but it went to review and the basket was called off before Leonard's two free throws. That only delayed the celebration for a moment.

Curry walked away slowly, hands on his head on a night Splash Brother Klay Thompson suffered a left knee injury and departed with 30 points.

Leonard scored 22 and was named Finals MVP. Kyle Lowry had 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Former Duke star Zion Williamson is suing to terminate his contract with a sports marketing company, saying the agency violated the state's sports agent law.

A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Greensboro says the star player should be allowed to void his contract with Florida-based Prime Sports Marketing LLC.

Williamson announced April 15 he was leaving Duke after one season to enter the NBA draft. According to the lawsuit, the five-year contract he signed five days later with Prime Sports did not contain notice that he would lose his college eligibility upon signing, and did not contain a disclaimer allowing him 14 days to cancel. Both are required under the North Carolina Uniform Athlete Agents Act.

According to the lawsuit, Prime Sports Marketing President Gina Ford met with Williamson in North Carolina, but neither she nor her company is registered as athlete agents in the state.

BASEBALL

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) - American prosecutors said they believe two suspects in the shooting of retired Red Sox star David Ortiz are wanted for crimes in the United States, while the father of another suspect said his son belongs to a notorious Dominican gang of drug-dealing hitmen.

Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. Dominican officials announced Wednesday that they had detained the suspected gunman and five accomplices. Ortiz is now in a Boston hospital recovering from surgery in both the Dominican Republic and Boston.

Prosecutors in New Jersey said that a bench warrant on armed robbery and gun charges has been issued for the man who authorities in the Dominican Republic say pulled the trigger. Meanwhile, a Pennsylvania prosecutor said he believes another suspect in the Ortiz shooting is wanted for attempted homicide in the state.

A grand jury has indicted Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz in connection with two armed robberies in Clifton, New Jersey, in 2017, according to news release from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. The 25-year-old from Reading, Pennsylvania, has never been apprehended on those charges.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani became the first Japanese player to hit for the cycle in the majors.

Ohtani completed his cycle with a single in the seventh inning of a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He is the first Angels player to accomplish the feat since Mike Trout on May 21, 2013 against the Seattle Mariners.

It's the eighth cycle in team history.

Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the first inning, doubled in the third and tripled during the fifth. He flared a 3-2 pitch into right-center field against right-hander Hunter Wood in the seventh and received a standing ovation from the fans at Tropicana Field.

SOCCER

SAO PAULO (AP) - Brazilian soccer star Neymar spent about five hours at a police station to undergo questioning about rape allegations against him, one of the final steps in the investigation.

Prosecutor Flavia Merlini told journalists that the player ''denies the accusations and responded (to questions) in a satisfactory way.''

The woman who has accused him of raping her at a Paris hotel last month already spoke with police in Sao Paulo, which is where she filed her complaint.

Neymar was accompanied by his lawyers to the meeting Thursday.

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Citing medical reasons, former soccer star Diego Maradona stepped down as coach of the Sinaloa Dorados of Mexico's second division.

The 58-year-old Maradona took over in September and took the team that was near the bottom in the standings to consecutive final series in the Apertura 2018 and Clausura 2019 tournaments.

Both times, the team fell to Atletico San Luis, which reached the top flight.

''Diego Maradona decided to not continue as the head coach of Dorados,'' Maradona's manager, Matias Morla, said on his Twitter account. ''On medical advice he will dedicate time to his health and will have two surgeries: in the shoulder and knee. We are thankful with the Dorados family and will continue the dream together in the future.''

In January, Maradona was admitted to a hospital in Argentina suffering from stomach bleeding, just a few days before returning to Mexico for his second season with Dorados.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A key NCAA official says six schools are going to be facing allegations of Level I violations as early as next month, the latest fallout in the college basketball corruption scandal.

Stan Wilcox, vice president for regulatory affairs for the NCAA, told CBS Sports two high-profile programs will be notified in early July, the others at a later date.

Level I violations can include such punishments as scholarship reductions, postseason bans and show-cause orders against coaches.

NCAA officials said in a statement that it's likely even more schools will be notified of violations.