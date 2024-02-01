Thursday's Scottish Gossip: Warnock, Turnbull, Lagerbielke, Dessers, Souttar, Cortes, Jefte, Dhanda, Jota, Kent, Carson, Van Veen

Neil Warnock

Aberdeen's board are considering whether to now turn to a manager who can take control until the summer after sacking Barry Robson and, should they go down that road, that would bring 75-year-old Neil Warnock, who left Huddersfield Town in September, firmly into the frame. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are poised to sell 24-year-old Scotland midfielder David Turnbull to Cardiff City in a deal worth £2m, while Paris St-Germain 31-year-old Layvin Kurzawa has emerged as a left-back option for the Scottish champions after efforts to sign Hugo Bueno from Wolverhampton Wanderers were knocked back. (Daily Mail)

Sydney van Hooijdonk was keen on a move to Celtic this month, but as his agent waited for a concrete offer, the Glasgow club instead targeted Norwich City striker Adam Idah, with the Dutch 23-year-old now lined up to replace the Irishman at Carrow Road. (Tuttobologna)

Lecce had given Celtic until midnight to confirm Gustaf Lagerbielke would be joining the Serie A club on loan after the 23-year-old's move was delayed as the Scottish champions assessed an injury to fellow centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Rangers' deal to sign Jefte collapsed after the Glasgow club were unable to agree compensation with APOEL Nicosia, who had an option to buy in June, to cancel his loan from Fluminese, but the Scots have a verbal pact in place to reactivate the option to sign the 20-year-old left-back during the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Rangers are now committed to offering a new contract to Borna Barisic, whose contract runs out in May. (Fabrizio Romano on X)

Rangers, along with Galatasaray and Juventus, were keen on Lino Sousa before the 19-year-old left-back agreed to join Aston Villa in a permanent transfer from Premier League rivals Arsenal. (Fabrizio Romano on X)

Colombian winger Oscar Cortes is in Glasgow for a medical ahead of loan move to Rangers from Lens, with the Scottish Premiership club having an option to buy the 20-year-old on a four-to-five-year contract. (Pipe Sierra on X)

Rangers will hand Oscar Cortes a four-and-a-half year deal this summer if the winger impresses during his try-before-you-buy stint, but to secure a long-term deal the Colombia Under-23 cap will have to make more of an impact than he has managed with Lens, having registered just four first-team appearances this season. (Daily Record)

Torino are unlikely to pursue Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers as the Italians are on the verge of signing former Cremonese team-mate David Okereke, but Serie A rivals Hellas Verona remain interested in the 29-year-old, although the lack of time for the Glasgow club to find a replacement will work against a deal. (Daily Record)

Spanish second tier leaders Leganes have expressed an interest in Aberdeen forward Duk, but they are one of a number of clubs keen on the 23-year-old, who was not included in the squad for Tuesday's draw with Dundee. (Sky Sports)

Northern Premier League club Warrington Rylands have agreed a deal for 25-year-old striker Adama Sidibeh to sign for St Johnstone subject to a medical. (Stephen Killen on X)

Ross County manager Derek Adams has left Heart of Midlothian officials bemused with claims that the Edinburgh club have no money to buy Yan Dhanda this month after the midfielder agreed a pre-contract to move to Tynecastle Park this summer but the Edinburgh club were told he was not for sale during the January transfer window. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Livingston manager David Martindale has admitted his interest in signing 28-year-old Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder David Carson. (The National)

Dundee chief executive John Nelms says manager Tony Docherty is under no obligation to pick the three players signed on loan from Burnley this month despite the new knowledge and talent sharing agreement between the clubs. (The Courier)

Queen's Park are close to signing Danny Wilson, the 32-year-old former Liverpool and Rangers centre-half who is a free agent after leaving Colorado Rapids. (Scott Burns on X)

Queen's Park goalkeeper Callan McKenna is on the verge of deciding between one of three Premier League clubs in a transfer deadline-day move for the 17-year-old. (The National)

Two Scottish Professional Football League clubs, and several in the English Championship, are keen on a loan deal for 18-year-old Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark. (DaveOCKOP)

Sheffield United have made contact with Leicester City over a move for 25-year-old Aberdeen-born Australia centre-half Harry Souttar as the Blades try to bolster their defence. (Football Insider)

Everton are considering a move for Harry Souttar, the Scottish-born Leicester City centre-half who is with the Australia squad taking part in the Asian Cup in Qatar. (Football League World)

Al-Ittihad have officially ended West Ham United's hopes of signing Jota after the 24-year-old former Celtic winger would been forced to pay a large amount of tax to HMRC if he returned to Britain having earned a tax-free salary in the Middle East. (Nawaf Oga on X)

Former Celtic winger Jota has been named in Al-Ittihad's list of foreign players for the second part of the Saudi Arabian Premier League season after goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe and forward Romarinho were crossed off. (Rudy Galetti on X)

Fenerbahce have frozen Ryan Kent's wages after the 27-year-old former Rangers winger, who has been linked with Cardiff City, Hull City and Dinamo Zagreb, rejected several transfer offers this month. (TRT Spor)

Groningen are willing to listen to offers for 32-year-old former Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen. (RTV Noord)

Exeter City are hoping to sign 21-year-old former Rangers midfielder Charlie McCann on loan from Forest Green Rovers. (Daily Record, print edition)