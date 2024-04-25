Thursday's Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Aberdeen, Tavernier, Goldson, Pickel, Kvistgaarden, Wales

[SNS]

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq are ready to launch an offer to bring 32-year-old Ibrox captain and right-back James Tavernier to the Saudi Arabian club this summer. (Slaati via TeamTalk)

Steven Gerrard is closely monitoring Connor Goldson's situation at Rangers as the Al-Ettifaq head coach mulls over a possible double swoop on his former club for the 31-year-old centre-half and right-back James Tavernier. (Daily Record)

Trabszonspor are making progress in their bid to sign Rangers left-back Borna Barisic and midfielder John Lundstram, according to reports in Turkey. (The Scotsman)

Rangers are keeping close tabs on St Mirren teenager Ethan Sutherland, who has been linked with Manchester City and Chelsea after the Premier League duo recently sent scouts to watch the 17-year-old as he impressed on the wing and at left-back on loan to Alloa Athletic. (Football Insider)

Celtic have been offered DR Congo defensive midfielder Charles Pickel and the Scottish champions are the Cremonese 26-year-old's preferred choice despite interest from Championship clubs, including Leeds United and Preston North End. (Football Scotland)

Scotland left-back Greg Taylor, the 26-year-old who is heading into the final year of his Celtic contract, has revealed that talks over a new deal have been put on hold until the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Celtic defender Bosun Lawal is attracting huge interest from Championship and League One clubs in England after the 20-year-old Republic of Ireland youth cap excelled on loan to Fleetwood Town in a new midfield position this season. (Scottish Sun)

Brondby head coach Jesper Sorensen admits that the Danish club could be about to lose Mathias Kvistgaarden, the 22-year-old attacker who attracted Celtic interest in January. (Football Scotland)

Kilmarnock striker Bobby Wales has emerged as a potential summer transfer target for both Torino and Venezia after the 18-year-old impressed with 13 goals in 24 appearances on loan to Alloa Athletic. (Football Scotland)

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos, the 31-year-old who is out of contract at the end of the season, says he has been waiting for the appointment of a new manager before making a decision on his Pittodrie future and could wait until he can have talks with Jimmy Thelin on his arrival this summer. (Press & Journal)

Former Celtic and Scotland youth winger Karamoko Dembele is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs after the 21-year-old impressed on loan to Blackpool from Stade Brest. (Football Scotland)

Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes has finally started a game for Cruzeiro two-and-a-half months after the 25-year-old Ecuador international joined the Brazilian club on loan. (The Herald)

Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers are both considering six-figure summer bids for 23-year-old Dunfermline Athletic full-back Josh Edwards, for whom the Scottish Championship club rejected a January offer from Barnsley. (Daily Record)

Dunfermline Athletic will get the "right price" if Josh Edwards leaves this summer as English League One clubs circle for the 23-year-old left-back. (The Courier)

Rangers could be set to lose their academy director, Zeb Jacobs, to Feyenoord. (The Herald)

West Ham United have been in talks with former Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui "for months", with current manager David Moyes' contract expiring in June. (Mundo Deportivo) - in Spanish) - in Spanish)