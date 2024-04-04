Thursday's Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Livingston, Hatate, Magee, Mebude

Hibernian are among the clubs watching Loughgall and Northern Ireland Under-21 striker Benji Magee, along with Wrexham, Bolton, Charlton and Oxford United. (TeamTalk)

Scotland's football authorities have been "completely left in the dark" over how the country's controversial new hate crime legislation might impact on the behaviour of fans inside grounds. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate vows to make up for lost time after admitting his most recent injury setback left him "depressed" and devoid of energy. (Sportiva via Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers and Celtic striker Kenny Miller reckons Sunday's "monster" derby is the biggest Old Firm meeting in over a decade. (Daily Record)

Hibernian captain Joe Newell recognises that new investment from Bill Foley at Easter Road club has put extra focus on the need reach European football as they chase maximum points from their final two pre-split fixtures to give themselves a top-six chance. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Joel Nouble, Ayo Obileye and Bruce Anderson will all leave Livingston in the summer when their contracts expire. (Herald, subscription required)

Scotland Under-21 striker Dapo Mebude opens up on a life-threatening car crash as he prepares to re-join his teammates at Belgian club Oostende for training next week and says he harbours ambitions of a return to Rangers. (The Athletic, subscription required)

Dunfermline Athletic have announced plans to host Scotland's "largest fan zone" for Euro 2024 at East End Park. (Courier, subscription required)