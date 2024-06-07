Thursday's prep sports results
baseball
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • championship
• Farmington 1, New Prague 0
Section 3 • championship
• Eastview 14, Eagan 5
Section 5
• Mounds View 15, Rogers 10
Championship
• Mounds View 3, Rogers 1
Section 7 • championship
• Forest Lake 2, Anoka 0
Section 8
• Moorhead 7, Bemidji 6
Championship
• St. Cloud 9, Moorhead 1
CLASS 3A
Section 4 • championship
• Mahtomedi 14, Hill-Murray 5
Section 6 • championship
• Delano 2, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0
Section 8
• Rocori 14, Alexandria 4
Championship
• Little Falls 7, Rocori 2
CLASS 2A
Section 2
• LeSueur-Henderson 2, Belle Plaine 0
Championship
• LeSueur-Henderson 6, Belle Plaine 1
Section 3 • championship
• Montevideo 3, Minnewaska 2
Section 4 • championship
• Blake 12, St. Agnes 0
Section 5
• Rockford 7, Breck 2
Championship
• Rockford 9, Breck 2
Section 6
• Albany 10, Pierz 3
• Pierz 8, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
Section 7
• Esko 10, Duluth Marshall 3
Championship
• Esko 4, Duluth Marshall 2
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • championship
• Springfield 10, New Ulm Cathedral 2
Section 4
• Legacy Christian 4, Heritage Christian 2
Championship
• Heritage Christian 9, Legacy Christian 1
Section 3
• Lac qui Parle Valley 3, Dawson-Boyd 1
Championship
• Lac qui Parle Valley 7, Dawson-Boyd 2
Section 5 • championship
• New York Mills 11, Ogilvie 1
Section 6
• Belgrade-Belgrade-Brooten 13, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 3
Championship
• Parkers Prairie 11, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 10
Section 7
• South Ridge 9, Cherry 3
Championship
• Cherry 4, South Ridge 1
Section 8 • championship
• Sacred Heart 2, Red Lake County 1
lacrosse • BOYS
SECTION 3
Championship
• Eagan 12, East Ridge 10
SECTION 7
Championship
• Centennial 19, Champlin Park 9
SECTION 8
Championship
• Moorhead 10, St. Michael-Albertville 9
lacrosse • GIRLS
SECTION 3
Championship
• Cretin-Derham Hall 12, Woodbury 9
SECTION 7
Championship
• Andover 9, Centennial 6
SECTION 8
Championship
• Elk River/Zimmerman 12, Buffalo 5
SOFTball
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• New Prague 3, Rosemount 1
• Rogers 7, Forest Lake 5
Consolation semifinals
• Edina 16, Eden Prairie 2
• St. Michael-Albertville 4, Stillwater 0
Consolation final
• St. Michael-Albertville 10, Edina 6
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Cretin-Derham Hall 5, St. Francis 4
• Mankato East 5, Winona 0
Consolation semifinals:
• Rocori 11, Benilde-St. Margaret's 1
• Simley 7, North Branch 4
Consolation final
• Rocori 8, Simley 6
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 8, St. Cloud Cathedral 3
• Randolph 1, St. Agnes 0
Consolation semifinals
• Dassel-Cokato 1, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 0
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 7, Proctor 4
Consolation final
• Dassel-Cokato 1, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
CLASS 1A
Semifinals
• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8, West Lutheran 2
• New Ulm Cathedral 4, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 2
Consolation semifinals
• Moose Lake/Willow River 12, Northome-Kelliher 2
• Red Lake Falls 9, Blooming Prairie 1
Consolation final
• Red Lake Falls 2, Moose Lake/Willow River 0
tennis • BOYS
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Singles • quarterfinals
• Bhagra, Rochester Mayo, def. Zoubek, Elk River, 6-1, 6-0
• Pham, Mahtomedi, def. Tangeti, Eden Prairie, 6-1, 6-1
• Rathmanner, Mahtomedi, def. Campbell, Bloomington Jefferson, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1
• A. Beduhn, Wayzata, def. Keese, Minnetonka, 6-4, 6-2
Doubles • quarterfinals
• Perill/Martini, Orono, def. O. Heidtke/W. Heidtke, Eagan, 6-0, 6-4
• Chau/Hoffman, Eden Prairie, def. Wisniewski/Li, Rochester Mayo, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3
• Panguluri/Salisbury, Wayzata, def. Kimber/Gunderson, Duluth East, 6-0, 6-2
• Smith/Stolpman, Mpls. Washburn, def. Vanderwerf/Kelly, Mankato East, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Singles • quarterfinals
• Arvidson, St. Paul Academy, def. Warn, Breck, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2
• Ritter, Rochester Lourdes, def. Lavan, Cloquet, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 6-1
• Hassan, St. Paul Academy, def. Dille, Litchfield, 6-2, 6-0
• Green, Breck, def. Helberg, North Branch, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0
Doubles • quarterfinals
• Benson/Nguyen, St. Paul Academy, def. Speier/Wehmann, Providence Academy, 7-5, 6-1
• Ryder/Zimmerman, Schaeffer Academy, def. Gross/Erkens, Foley, 7-5, 6-4
• Reinbold/Paul def. Happel/Wokasch, Perham, 6-1, 6-1
• Wang/Senaratna, St. Paul Academy, def. Gabardi/Hendrickson, 6-0, 6-1
track and field • BOYS
CLASS 3A
At. St. Michael-Albertville
Team scores through five events
• Top 10: Brainerd 24, Chaska 20, Wayzata 17, Mounds View 13, Roseville and Maple Grove 12, Cambridge-Isanti 10.5, Rochester Center 10, Rosemount 9, Forest Lake 8
Individual event finals • Thursday
• 3,200: Mechura, Roseville, 9:06.85; Sutter, Chaska, 9:13.08; Schultz, Rosemount, 9:18.11; Weber, Wayzata, 9:19.46; Schultz, East Ridge, 9:19.65; Scott, Mpls. Southwest, 9:19.77; Santiago, Blaine, 9:20.61; Hering, Hopkins, 9:21.36; Hage, Prior Lake, 9:23.18.
• Pole vault: White, Maple Grove, 15-3; Schmidt, Chaska, 15-3; Piescher, Cambridge-Isanti, 15-0; Froslee, Andover, 14-6; Newby, Bemidji, 14-6; Brandt, Moorhead, 14-0; Wilson, Cambridge-Isanti, 14-0; Brekke, Stillwater, 14-0; Rodenwalkd, Rosemount, 14-0.
• Shot put: Gross, Brainerd, 62-10½; Wilson, Wayzata, 58-2½; Johnson, Forest Lake, 56-9¾; Ball, Centennial, 56-8½; Mandell, Irondale, 55-10¾; Dennis, Coon Rapids, 54-8¾; Babatz, 52-5¼; Uddin, Stillwater, 51-1¾; Bruggers, Champlin Park, 50-2¾.
• Shot put wheelchair: Allen, Wayzata, 19-7.
• Triple jump: Nelson 47-7½; Wysocki, Rochester Century, 46-10¾; Elliott, Mounds View, 46-5¼; Frommelt, Woodbury, 46-5¼; Torboh, Mounds View, 45-3½; Barrett, Prior Lake, 44-5; Batala, Hopkins, 44-2½; Ngando, Eastview, 43-9¾; Kneefe, St. Michael-Albertville, 43-9.
CLASS 1A
At St. Michael-Albertville
Team scores through five events
• Top 10: Montevideo and Litchfield 20, LQPV/Dawson-Boyd, Mounds Park Academy and St. Croix Prep 12, Osakis and Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 10, Windom, St. John's Prep and Morris/Chokio-Alberta 8
Individual event finals • Thursday
• 3,200: Snider, Mounds Park Academy, 9:31.95; Semling, Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran, 9:32.00; Hansen, St. John's Prep, 9:44.90; Janiszeski, Luverne, 9:45.23; Huot, Park Rapids, 9:48.39; Cilek, Redwood Valley, 9:49.18; Guderjahn, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale, 9:50.78; Lemke, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 9:51.51; Winter, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 9:55.54.
• Pole vault: Arens, St. Croix Prep, 14-3; Nelson, Montevideo, 14-3; Gibson, Morris/Chokio-Alberta, 14-0; Miller, MACCRAY/RCW, 13-6; Stalboerger, Melrose, 13-6; Crabtree, Frazee, 13-6; Wilson, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 13-6; Beachy, Staples-Motley, 13-6; Wimmer, Concordia Academy, 13-0.
• Triple jump: Boike, LQPV/Dawson-Boyd, 45-3¼; VanNyhuis, Osakis, 45-2; Ogeka, Windom, 44-5¾; Kronbach, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 44-3¼; Guthrie, Upsala/Swanville, 43-11¾; Mount, Crosby-Ironton, 43-11; Schaap, Edgerton/SWMC, 43-9; Rinke, Border West, 43-5½; Dalluge, Ottertail, Central, 43-5¼.
• Shot put: Christensen, Litchfield, 59-2.75; O'Malley, Montevideo, 57-8; Dietel, Litchfield, 54-2.5; Kallstrom, Benson/KMS, 53-2; Palmer, Mpls. North, 52-1.75; Staab, Lakeview, 50-4; Liimatainen, Barnum, 50-1.5; Stommes, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 49-11.75; Jacobson, Bigfork, 49-10.
• Shot put wheelchair: Category 1: Jenniges, Lakeview, 15-11¼. Category 2: Taylor, Lakeview, 27-9; Stensrud, Lakeview, 16-5¾.
track and field • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
At. St. Michael-Albertville
Team scores through four events
• Top 10: Stillwater 23.5, Wayzata 23, Forest Lake 17, Shakopee 14.5, Brainerd 12, Lakeville South 11, Minnetonka 11, Cambridge-Isanti and Roseville 10; Hastings, Mpls. Southwest and Bemidji 8
Individual event finals • Thursday
• 3,200: Gullickson, Wayzata, 10:42.44; Malec, Minnetonka, 10:42.79; Hoffman, Bemidji, 10:44.20; Osanai, Armstrong, 10:46.61; Hushagen, Forest Lake, 10:48.05; McClary, St. Paul Central, 10:49.79; Ousdigian, Mounds View, 10:50.94; Tri, Rochester John Marshall, 10:54.05; Golomb, Wayzata, 10:55.03.
• Long jump: Carr, Shakopee, 18-8¾; Wilson, Roseville, 18-5½; Taylor, Stillwater, 18-0½; Drew, Lakeville South, 17-8¾; Pagel, Stillwater, 17-8¾; Essler, Rosemount, 17-6; Anderson, Mpls. Washburn, 17-5¼; Blair, Blaine, 17-2½; Shaw, Andover, 17-0½.
• High jump: Clough, Brainerd, 5-4; Steman, Cambridgie-Isanti, 5-4; Schoenke, Mpls. Southwest, 5-4; Williams, Stillwater, 5-4; Shaw, Andover, 5-2; Kajer, Stillwater, 5-2; Malecha, Burnsville, 5-2; Carr, Shakopee, 5-2; Folken, Minnetonka, 5-2.
• Discus: Fahey, Forest Lake, 154-11; Kelzenberg, Wayzata, 133-7; Whitfield, Hastings, 126-10; Wilson, Lakeville North, 126-8; Flicek, Lakeville South, 124-11; Peterson, St. Michael-Albertville, 120-10; Kurus, Hopkins, 120-7; Sutch, Spring Lake Park, 118-5; Windish, White Bear Lake, 115-7.
CLASS 1A
At St. Michael-Albertville
Team scores through four events
• Top 10: Math & Science 24, Clearbrook-Gonvick 17, St. Croix Lutheran 16, St. John's Prep 12, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, Luverne and Blooming Prairie 10, RACE, Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, Pelican Rapids and Barnum 8
Individual event finals • Thursday
• 3,200: Pauly, St. John's Prep, 10:52.85; DeBates, Luverne, 11:05.37; Semling, Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran, 11:10.80; Long, Eagle Ridge Academy, 11:26.06; Burton, Staples-Motley, 11:27.37; Meyer, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland, 11:27.85; Swanson, NW Nighthawks, 11:29.37; Ihry, Climax-Fisher/Sacred Heart, 11:30.70; Aho, United North Central, 11:34.16.
• Discus: LaVine, Clearbrook-Gonvick, 135-7; Rathje, St. Croix Lutheran, 128-6; Annaka Bogenholm, Barnum, 128-6; Garrett, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 127-7; Welch, Pelican Rapids, 124-11; Mundt, Lewiston-Altura, 124-8; Schmidt, Litchfield, 123-4; Gallagher, Border West, 122-5; Hartung, Park Rapids, 118-10.
• Long jump: Lewis, Math & Science, 19-9; Condon, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 17-11½; Schmoll, RACE, 17-7¼; Bormann, Ottertail Central, 17-7¼; Huhnerkoch, Redwood Valley, 17-3¼; Sosa, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 17-1¾; Giddings, Two Harbors, 16-11¾; Hill, Mpls. North, 16-11½; Strauss, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 16-10¼.
• High jump: Lewis, Math & Science, 5-5; Forsberg, Blooming Prairie, 5-3; Becker, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 5-3; Otto, St. Croix Lutheran, 5-3; LaVine, Clearbrook-Gonvick, 5-3; Phrakonkham, Bagley/Fosston, 5-3; Backstrom, Pelican Rapids, 5-1; Peterson, St. Cloud Cathedral, 5-1; Sonnenberg, Frazee, 5-1; Cheadle, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, 5-1; Aakre, Park Christian, 5-1.