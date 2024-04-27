Thursday's prep roundup, upcoming schedule

Apr. 26—Baseball

TAHLEQUAH 6, MUSKOGEE 4 — Bradan Carter had two hits to lead Muskogee on Thursday. Rock Gilliam took the loss for the Roughers (8-23) as he tossed two innings allowing three runs on one hit in a mop up effort. Avery Browning got the start on the bump and lasted five innings and surrendered three runs on four hits while striking out four and walking six.

REGIONALS

CLASS 4A

AT HILLDALE — Hilldale advanced to the Super Regionals as it defeated Tecumseh, 21-2. Pearson Bennett drove in seven runs for the Hornets, including a first-inning grand slam that helped give them a 10-0 lead. Lance Harris started on the mound and picked up the win as he gave up just two hits and zero runs over three innings with six strikeouts and five walks. Asa Spradley appeared in relief for Hilldale (23-8). Chandler Wood led the Hornets in hits as he finished 3-for-4 while Parker Ireland and Brayson Parker, with four RBIs, had two hits each.

Tecumseh defeated Fort Gibson, 13-12 in walk-off fashion. Levi Haworth took the defeat for Fort Gibson as he gave up nine runs on 10 hits over 5.2 innings while striking out 10 and walking five. Ashton Abshire, Eli Hazen and Ethan Reese all collected two hits for the Tigers whose season ended with the loss (14-17).

AT PERKINS-TRYON — Wagoner ended its year with a 7-6 loss to Berryhill. Keyton Cole took the loss in one inning of work as he gave up four runs on three hits with four walks. Edwards and Karson Klinger both finished with two hits for the Bulldogs (8-20).

CLASS A

AT OKARCHE — Porum won in a nail-biter over Pioneer Pleasant Vale, 5-4. Isaiah Sallee earned the win as he allowed seven hits and all four runs in a complete game victory with six strikeouts and three walks. He also provided the spark at the plate with three RBIs as he finished 2-for-3. Cooper Franklin also had two hits.

Porum suffered a 17-0 loss to Okarche earlier. Luke White took the loss for the Panthers as he went 1.1 innings allowing four runs on three hits with two walks. Franklin and Shaun Robinson had one hit each for the Panthers (25-4).

DISTRICTS

CLASS 2A

AT HOWE — Haskell captured the district title and advanced to Regionals as it defeated Howe, 17-2. The Haymakers, who led 9-0 in the second inning, scored eight runs in the third highlighted by a three-run double from Lucas King who ended the day with four RBIs. King also earned the win on the mound as he allowed two runs on four hits.

AT WARNER — Warner's season ended as it lost to Central Sallisaw, 12-7 on Thursday. Lubbock Drake led the Eagles (12-14) in the loss as he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Jace Jackson, Colton Swimmer, and Kaleb Spradlin, who added one RBI, all had two hits each.

Football

ROUGHERS' SMITH SIGNS — Jayden Smith signed his letter of intent to play football and continue his education at Langston University, on Wednesday.

Golf

GIRLS — Fort Gibson won the 2024 4A Regional Championship and advanced to State. Individual medalists included Layne Ailshie who finished in first place, Gracie Young and Katelyn Rigsby who tied for fourth, McKenna Torix took sixth and Teagan Graves finished seventh.

Ella Wilson, a junior at Muskogee High School, qualified for the 5A Individual State Golf Tournament.

Slow pitch

REGIONALS

CLASS 6A

AT SOUTHMOORE — Muskogee's season ended with a 7-2 loss to Southmoore. Piper Knight took the loss in the circle as she gave up 14 hits and all seven runs in six innings of work. She also led Muskogee at the plate as she finished 3-for-3.

The Lady Roughers began the day with a 12-0 shutout win over Lawton as Knight tossed the no-hitter to earn the victory. Muskogee got on the board in the first inning as Jaye Barnoski tripled while Lariah Stewart and Grissom both doubled for a 3-0 lead. The Lady Roughers added nine runs in the third inning highlighted by a three-run inside the park home run by Barnoski.

Muskogee then lost to Southmoore for the first time, 12-1 as the Lady Sabercats jumped out to a 5-0 first inning lead. Gabbie Davis, who finished 2-for-2, had a solo home run in the top of the second to score the run for the Lady Roughers. Knight was the losing pitcher as she gave up six earned runs on 11 hits in four innings.

Friday's schedule

BASEBALL

Claremore at Muskogee, 5 p.m.

Oktaha at McAlester, 5 p.m.

REGIONALS

CLASS A

AT OKARCHE

Game 5 — Pioneer Pleasant Vale vs. Porum, 4 p.m.; Game 6 — Okarche vs. Pioneer Pleasant Vale-Porum winner, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's schedule

BASEBALL

REGIONALS

CLASS A

AT OKARCHE

Game 7 — If Necessary, 2 p.m.

— Staff report