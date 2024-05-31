Thursday's prep results
THURSDAY
Baseball
CLASS 4A
Section 1
• Farmington 5, Lakeville North 3
• Roch. Century 2, Owatonna 0
Section 5
• Irondale 1, Champlin Park 0
• Mounds View 7, Maple Grove 3
• Rogers 7, Osseo 3
• Spring Lake Park 9, PC/CH/Maranatha 1
Section 6
• Edina 9, Armstrong 1
• St. Louis Park 12, Buffalo 2
• Wayzata 2, Hopkins 0
Section 7
• Anoka 3, Blaine 1
• Centennial 3, Coon Rapids 0
• Duluth East 8, Cambridge-Isanti 4
• Forest Lake 12, Andover 2
Section 8
• Moorhead 7, St. Michael-Albertville 4
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Sartell 0
• St. Cloud 5, Elk River 3
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Byron 3, Kasson-Mantorville 2
• Winona 6, Faribault 1
Section 4
• Hill-Murray 8, St. Anthony 1
• Mahtomedi 11, Mpls. South 1
• North St. Paul 9, St. Paul Harding 1
• St. Paul Johnson 17, St. Paul Como Park 14
Section 5
• Becker 11, Princeton 1
• Big Lake 2, Fridley 1
• Monticello 7, Zimmerman 2
• Totino-Grace 4, St. Francis 2
Section 6
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 6, Orono 5
• Cooper 7, Mpls. Edison 3
• Delano 7, Mound Westonka 5
• DeLaSalle 10, Mpls. Henry 0
Section 7
• Chisago Lakes 6, Cloquet 4
• Duluth Denfeld 9, Hermantown 3
• Grand Rapids 5, Rock Ridge 4
• Hibbing 8, North Branch 4
Section 8
• Rocori 5, Alexandria 0
• Little Falls 9, Willmar 6
CLASS 2A
Section 2
• Belle Plaine 3, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 2
• Le Sueur-Hend. 5, Maple River 3
• Sibley East 11, Blue Earth Area 2
• Waseca 8, Tri-City United 6
Section 3
• Luverne 9, Jackson County Central 0
• Montevideo 6, Paynesville 3
• Windom 3, Fairmont 1
Section 4
• Concordia Academy 4, Mounds Park Academy 3
• Minnehaha Academy 2, St. Croix Prep 1
Section 5
• Breck 4, Holy Family 2
• Norwood Young America 6, Dassel-Cokato 2
• Providence Academy 5, Watertown-Mayer 0
• SW Christian 6, Rockford 5
Section 6
• Albany 3, Staples-Motley 1
• Foley 8, Pierz 2
Section 7
• Duluth Marshall 4, Mora 0
• Esko 9, Proctor 8
Section 8
• East Grand Forks 8, Warroad 1
• Ottertail Central 4, Hawley 2
• Perham 6, Pelican Rapids 5
• Thief River Falls 6, Roseau 0
CLASS 1A
Section 2
• ML/GHEC/T 2, Sleepy Eye 1
• New Ulm Cathedral 5, Minn. Valley Lutheran 2
• Springfield 11, Mankato Loyola 2
Section 3
• Adrian/Ellsworth 2, Murray Co. Central 0
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 5, Yellow Medicine East 0
Section 4
• Mayer Lutheran 10, Lester Prairie 0
• New Life Academy 11, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 9
Section 5
• Mille Lacs 3, Braham 2
• Ogilvie 11, Pine River-Backus 0
• Sebeka 13, Nevis 0
Section 6
• Parkers Prairie 11, Brandon-Evansville 1
Section 7
• Deer River 7, Chisholm 4
• South Ridge 10, Ely 0
Section 8
• Blackduck 7, Bagley 2
• Fosston 14, Blackduck 1
• Fosston 11, Mahnomen/Waubun 1
• Mahnomen/Waubun 5, Bagley 4
GOLF • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 4 • first round
At Goodrich G.C.
• Mahtomedi 334, White Bear Lake 344, Stillwater 355, Cretin-Derham Hall 363, St. Paul Highland Park 416, North St. Paul 462, St. Paul Johnson 570. Individual leader: Lily Vincelli, Cretin-Derham Hall, 75.
CLASS 1A
Section 2
At North Links G.C.
• Sleepy Eye United 443, Alden-Conger 476, New Ulm Cathedral 490, Mountain Lake 498, Madelia 528. Medalist: Sam Price, Sleepy Eye United, 93.
lacrosse • BOYS
SECTION 1
• Northfield 8, Owatonna 7
SECTION 2
• Buffalo 14, Chaska 12
• Chanhassen 23, Waconia 4
• Minnetonka 27, Mound Westonka 4
• Orono 13, Delano/Rockford 5
SECTION 3
• Eagan 19, Hastings 4
• East Ridge 17, Park of C.G. 2
• Woodbury 18, TrIMAC 4
SECTION 5
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 22, Breck 0
SECTION 6
• Bloomington Jefferson 11, Shakopee 6
• Eden Prairie 13, Rosemount 3
• Edina 9, Eastview/Eagan 7
• Prior Lake 14, Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 0
SECTION 7
• Andover 12, Anoka 6
• Centennial 16, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 8
• Champlin Park 15, Hermantown/Proctor 3
• Duluth 9, Blaine 6
lacrosse • GIRLS
SECTION 2
• Chanhassen 15, Chaska 9
• Eden Prairie 21, Holy Family 3
• Minnetonka 18, Hutchinson 0
• Orono 18, Delano/Rockford 8
SECTION 3
• Cretin-Derham Hall 17, St. Croix Prep 4
• East Ridge 24, Visitation 1
• Park of C.G. 15, St. Paul/Two Rivers 5
• Woodbury 12, Simley 11
SECTION 5
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 19, Rogers 5
• Champlin Park 17, Armstrong/Cooper 1
• Maple Grove 9, Hopkins 6
SECTION 6
• Bloomington Jefferson 15, Shakopee 10
• Edina 17, Holy Angels 6
• Prior Lake 17, Apple Valley 1
• Rosemount 15, Eastview/Eagan 6
SECTION 7
• Andover 13, Duluth 7
• Centennial 17, Duluth Marshall 5
• Chisago Lakes 15, Spring Lake Park 5
• Grand Rapids/Greenway 12, Anoka 6
SOFTball
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • championship
• New Prague 1, Farmington 0
Section 3
• Park of C.G. 6, Rosemount 1
Championship
• Rosemount 9, Park of C.G. 3
Section 4
• Woodbury 7, North St. Paul 5
Section 5 • championship
• Rogers 3, Champlin Park 0
Section 6 • championship
• Eden Prairie 12, Minnetonka 2
Section 7 • championship
• Forest Lake 4, Andover 3
Section 8
• St. Cloud 5, Moorhead 0
Championship
• St. Michael-Albertville 8, St. Cloud 6
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • championship
• Winona 2, Faribault 1
Section 2 • championship
• Mankato East 1, New Ulm 0
Section 3 • championship
• Simley 7, Holy Angels 4
Section 4 • championship
• Cretin-Derham Hall 6, St. Anthony 0
Section 5 • championship
• St. Francis 7, Delano 0
Section 6
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 4, Orono 1
Championship
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 11, Orono 10
Section 7 • championship
• North Branch 3, Grand Rapids 1
Section 8
• Hutchinson 11, Alexandria 5
Championship
• Rocori 3, Hutchinson 0
CLASS 2A
Section 1
• Caledonia 5, Randolph 2
Championship
• Randolph 6, Caledonia 0
Section 2 • championship
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 4, Belle Plaine 3
Section 3 • championship
• Dassel-Cokato 2, Jackson Co. Central 0
Section 4 • championship
• St. Agnes 5, Visitation 3
Section 5 • championship
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 2, Spectrum 1
Section 6
• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Kimball 2
Championship
• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Kimball 2
Section 7 • championship
• Proctor 2, Rush City 0
CLASS 1A
Section 1
• Wabasha-Kellogg 21, Blooming Prairie 1
Championship
• Blooming Prairie 4, Wabasha-Kellogg 1
Section 2
• United South Central 3, New Ulm Cathedral 0
Championship
• New Ulm Cathedral 4, United South Central 0
Section 3
• Wabasso 6, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 5
Championship
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 11, Wabasso 1
Section 4 • championship
• West Lutheran 8, Braham 4
Section 5
• Northome/Kelliher 3, Sebeka 1
Championship
• Northome/Kelliher 3, Sebeka 2
Section 7 • championship
• Moose Lake/Willow River 15, Cherry 0
track and field • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 6
• Wayzata 218, Hopkins 188, Edina 181.5, Armstrong 106, St. Louis Park 73, Mpls. Washburn 70.5, Mpls. Southwest 59
Individual state meet qualifiers
• 100: Milkes, Wayzata, 11.02; Johnson, Edina, 11.07; Birden, St. Louis Park, 11.10.
• 100 wheelchair: Allen, Wayzata, 19.45; Hedtke, Wayzata, 22.21.
• 200: Birden 22.18; Milkes 22.19.
• 200 wheelchair: Hedtke 45.34.
• 400: Drake, Edina, 49.27; Eenigenburg, St. Louis Park, 50.45.
• 400 wheelchair: Hedtke 1:21.94.
• 800: Risser, Hopkins, 1:52.67; McMillan, Wayzata, 1:54.40.
• 1,600: Kissell, Wayzata, 4:15.23; Weber, Wayzata, 4:15.35; Scott, Mpls. Southwest, 4:16.00; Haerter, Edina, 4:16.74; Hering, Hopkins, 4:18.28; Just, Mpls. Washburn, 4:18.31.
• 1,600 wheelchair: Allen 4:40.32.
• 110 hurdles: Kaba, Edina, 14.78; Freeman, Armstrong, 15.38.
• 300 hurdles: El-huni, Edina, 40.36; Vaye, Hopkns, 40.93.
• 4x100: Edina (Samuel, Holmberg, Kaba, Johnson), 42.69; Hopkins 43.09.
• 4x200: Edina (Johnson, Kaba, Holmberg, Drake), 1:27.84; Armstrong 1:28.88.
• 4x400: Wayzata (Ney, Milkes, Adams, McMillan), 3:23.18.
• 4x800: Wayzata (Haag, Salatino, Dietrick, McMillan), 8:03.72; St. Louis Park 8:07.09.
• Discus: Coleman, Edina, 153-10; Smith, Wayzata, 150-4.
• Discus wheelchair: Hedtke, Wayzata, 48-3.
• High jump: Rasmussen, Edina, 6-2; Morton, Mpls. Washburn, 6-0.
• Long jump: Harris, Hopkins, 22-2¼; Ngaima, Hopkins, 20-7¼.
track and field • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 6
• Wayzata 199, Hopkins 148.5, Armstrong 144, Edina 121.5, Mpls. Washburn 115, Mpls. Southwest 112, St. Louis Park 60
Individual state meet qualifiers
• 100: Anderson, Mpls. Washburn, 12.43; Ruckett, Mpls. Washburn, 12.56.
• 200: Ruckett, 25.23; Bennett, Edina, 25.54; Anderson, 25.70.
• 400: Ruckett, 55.55; Bennett, 56.89; Webster, Mpls. Southwest, 57.50.
• 800: Drevlow, Hopkins, 2:09.70; Link, Wayzata, 2:15.56.
• 1,600: Golomb, Wayzata, 4:56.05; Osanai, Armstrong, 4:56.13; Gullickson, Wayzata, 5:00.36.
• 100 hurdles: Akinyele, Hopkins, 15.83; Knight, St. Louis Park, 16.33.
• 300 hurdles: Haux, Wayzata, 44.19; Angerman, Mpls. Washburn, 45.51.
• 4x100: Armstrong (Floyd, Chiaokhiao-Bowman, Suchy, College), 49.13; Wayzata 49.29.
• 4x200: Wayzata (Haux, Craig, Schaeffel, Senden), 1:43.93; Edina 1:45.41.
• 4x400: Wayzata (Haux, Neitz, Golomb, Gullickson), 3:56.11; Edina 3:59.31.
• 4x800: Wayzata (Malherek-Osorio, Link, Kleyman, Neitz), 9:38.17; St. Louis Park 9:46.24.
• Pole vault: Speers, Hopkins, 10-5; Hoversten, Wayzata, 10-2.
• Shot put: Kelzenberg, Wayzata, 41-5; Mack, Armstrong, 35-11.
• Triple jump: Anderson, 36-3; Schoenke, Mpls. Southwest, 35-9½.