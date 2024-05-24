Thursday's prep results
THURSDAY
baseball
LAKE
• Minnetonka 2, Edina 1
• St. Michael-Albertville 4, Buffalo 1
• Wayzata 7, Eden Prairie 4
METRO WEST
• New Prague 3, Bloomington Jefferson 0
• Waconia 6, Chanhassen 3
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Edison 7, Roosevelt 6
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Becker 11, Zimmerman 1
• Princeton 12, Chisago Lakes 1
• Zimmerman 11, North Branch 5
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Elk River 5, Andover 1
• Rogers 2, Champlin Park 0
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 25, Harding 6
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Annandale 4, Albany 3
• Belle Plaine 5, Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha 4
• Big Lake 4, Milaca 1
• Blaine 18, Rochester Century 1
• Coon Rapids 5, Duluth East 4
• Duluth Denfeld 10, Cambridge-Isanti 5
• Elk River 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
• Farmington 3, Mounds View 1
• Fridley 11, St. Paul Como Park 3
• Little Falls 4, Hutchinson 3
• Maple Grove 8, Brainerd 5
• Monticello 3, Anoka 0
• New London-Spicer 6, Redwood Valley 2
• Orono 3, DeLaSalle 1
• Osseo 6, Alexandria 2
• Park of C.G. 10, Owatonna 7
• St. Francis 12, Jordan 2
• Waconia 6, Rosemount 4
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • first round
• Sibley East 7, St. Clair 0
• Tri-City United 8, Waterville-E-M 1
• Waseca 13, Triton 0
Section 4 • second round
• Blake 15, Minnehaha Academy 1
• Concordia Academy 10, St. Croix Lutheran 3
• St. Agnes 10, St. Paul Academy 0
• St. Croix Prep 10, Mounds Park Academy 0
Section 5 • first round
• Breck 7, West Lutheran 1
• Dassel-Cokato 5, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 3
• Norwood Young America 7, Litchfield 3
• Providence Academy 5, Maple Lake 1
• Rockford 18, Mpls. North 1
• SW Christian 15, Brooklyn Center 1
• Watertown-Mayer 5, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
CLASS 1A
Section 4 • second round
• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 4, Mayer Lutheran 2
• Heritage Christian 19, PACT 0
• Legacy Christian 8, Trinity 3
• Lester Prairie 6, New Life Academy 5
GOLF • GIRLS
TRI-METRO
At Columbia G.C.
• Holy Angels 376, Visitation 380. Medalist: Rayna Stecklein, DeLaSalle, 80.
lacrosse • BOYS
GREATER WEST METRO
• Monticello 16, Chisago Lakes 7
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Marg. 14, New Prague 2
• Bloom. Jefferson 16, Waconia 2
• Orono 5, Chaska 4
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville North 10, Eastview/Apple Valley 7
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Cretin-Derham Hall 7, St. Thomas Academy 5
• East Ridge 19, Simley 1
• Eden Prairie 17, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4
• Hopkins/St. Louis Park 14, Breck 5
• Lakeville South 15, Blake 8
• Moorhead 12, TrIMAC 8
• Providence Acad. 7, Holy Angels 4
• Woodbury 7, Mahtomedi 2
MINNESOTA
• Duluth 17, Grand Rapids/Greenway 4
• Hermantown/Proctor 18, Duluth Marshall 10
• Owatonna 13, Mankato 10
lacrosse • GIRLS
METRO WEST
• Bloom. Jefferson 11, Waconia 1
• Chanhassen 21, St. Louis Park 2
• Orono 20, Chaska 12
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Armstrong/Cooper 11, Andover 9
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville North 21, Eastview/Eagan 9
• Lakeville South 18, Apple Valley 3
WRIGHT COUNTY
• SW Christian 17, Hutchinson 10
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chisago Lakes 12, St. Michael-Albertville 7
• Duluth Marshall 7, Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 5
• Eden Prairie 15, Blake 11
• Elk River/Zimmerman 22, Monticello 5
• Gentry Academy 20, Tartan/North St. Paul 3
• Hopkins 13, Centennial 8
• Maple Grove 13, Wayzata 12
• Mound Westonka 14, Hastings 8
• Mounds View 14, Anoka 2
• Prior Lake 19, Minnetonka 9
• Rochester Mayo 14, Northfield 6
• Roseville 15, Visitation 3
• Shakopee 11, Holy Angels 6
• Stillwater 20, Edina 10
• White Bear Lake 6, Mahtomedi 5
MINNESOTA
• Duluth 12, Hermantown/Proctor 4
• Grand Rapids/Greenway 7, Moorhead 6
• Rochester Century 21, Roch. John Marshall/Lourdes 8
SOFTball
CLASS 4A
Section 1
• Farmington 11, Lakeville South 1
• Lakeville North 5, Rochester Century 4
• Lakeville North 15, Rochester John Marshall 0
• Lakeville South 3, Rochester Mayo 0
• New Prague 1, Rochester Century 0
• Owatonna 4, Farmington 3
Section 2 • second round
• Bloomington Jefferson 3, Chanhassen 2
• Eden Prairie 14, Waconia 1
• Minnetonka 8, Shakopee 7
• Prior Lake 7, Chaska 1
Section 3 • second round
• Burnsville 9, Hastings 7
• Eagan 8, Two Rivers 0
• Park of C.G. 7, Eastview 6
• Rosemount 10, East Ridge 0
Section 4 • second round
• North St. Paul 7, Mounds View 2
• Roseville 9, St. Paul Central 0
• Stillwater 9, Tartan 1
• Woodbury 3, White Bear Lake 1
Section 5 • second round
• Champlin Park 3, Spring Lake Park 0
• Osseo 7, Irondale 3
• Rogers 8, Maple Grove 1
Section 8 • second round
• Bemidji 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
• Moorhead 5, Brainerd 3
• Sartell 7, Buffalo 3
• St. Michael-Albertville 9, St. Cloud 0
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Byron 6, Austin 5
• Faribault 10, Byron 2
• Red Wing 2, Northfield 1
• Red Wing 12, Kasson-Mantorville 10
• Stewartville 5, Faribault 4
• Winona 6, Kasson-Mantorville 1
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Holy Angels 2, South St. Paul 1
• Simley 10, Richfield 0
Section 4 • second round
• Cretin-Derham Hall 3, St. Anthony 2
• Hill-Murray 6, Minnehaha Academy 4
• Mahtomedi 11, Totino-Grace 2
Section 5
• Becker 7, Monticello 0
• Big Lake 6, Princeton 4
• Big Lake 14, Zimmerman 4
• Delano 8, Princeton 6
• St. Francis 5, Monticello 1
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Orono 4, Mound Westonka 3
Section 7
• Grand Rapids 8, Chisago Lakes 5
• Grand Rapids 5, Duluth Denfeld 1
• Hibbing 4, Cloquet 1
• Hibbing 9, Hermantown 7
• North Branch 2, Chisago Lakes 1
• Rock Ridge 2, Cloquet 0
Section 8
• Hutchinson 2, Alexandria 0
• Little Falls 8, Fergus Falls 5
• Rocori 8, Little Falls 1
• Willmar 17, Detroit Lakes 4
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • second round
• Belle Plaine 10, Maple River 0
• Jordan 11, New Richland-H-E-G 0
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 5, Tri-City United 1
• Le Sueur-Henderson 5, Fairmont 2
Section 3
• Dassel-Cokato 7, Litchfield 0
• Litchfield 12, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 3
• Minnewaska 6, New London-Spicer 5
Section 4 • second round
• Mounds Park Academy 13, North Lakes 11
• St. Agnes 10, St. Croix Lutheran 0
• St. Croix Prep 6, Fridley/Columbia Heights 1
• Visitation 6, Concordia Academy 4
Section 5 • second round
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 6, Rockford 1
• Holy Family 10, Norwood Young America 0
• Spectrum 10, Watertown-Mayer 0
• SW Christian 6, Maranatha 5
• SW Christian 3, Norwood Young America 1
Section 7
• Barnum 5, Hinckley-Finlayson 2
• Esko 8, Aitkin 3
• Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 4, Esko 2
• International Falls 6, Hinckley-Finlayson 0
• Proctor 4, Aitkin 2
• Proctor 7, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 1
• Rush City 6, Barnum 5
• Rush City 7, International Falls 6
CLASS 1A
Section 4 • second round
• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 15, Heritage Christian 5
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 14, New Life Academy 7
• PACT 7, Braham 1
• West Lutheran 7, Mayer Lutheran 0
Section 7
• Carlton/Wrenshall 3, Cromwell-Wright 2
• Cherry 4, Carlton/Wrenshall 3
• Cherry 5, Silver Bay 0
• Ely 12, South Ridge 9
• Moose Lake/Willow River 5, Ely 1
• Moose Lake/Willow River 8, North Woods 0
• Silver Bay 5, Cromwell-Wright 3
• South Ridge 8, North Woods 6
track and field • BOYS
LAKE
• Minnetonka 138.5, Wayzata 103.5, Edina 95, St. Michael-Albertville 86, Eden Prairie 85.5, Hopkins 84.5, Buffalo 78
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 177, Anoka 95, Osseo 94, Champlin Park 93, Andover 84, Coon Rapids 83, Centennial 71, Maple Grove 58, Spring Lake Park 54, Totino-Grace 44, Armstrong 30, Elk River 27, Rogers 8
track and field • GIRLS
LAKE
• Minnetonka 193.5, St. Michael-Albertville 148.5, Wayzata 132, Eden Prairie 50.5, Edina 50, Hopkins 49.5, Buffalo 42
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 139.6, Spring Lake Park 103.5, Rogers 94, Osseo 80.6, Andover 75.6, Armstrong 74, Centennial 72, Champlin Park and Maple Grove 67.6, Anoka 57, Elk River 32.5, Coon Rapids 25, Park Center 19, Totino-Grace 9