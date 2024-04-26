Thursday's prep highlights | Unity's Eisenmenger throws no-hitter

Apr. 26—In baseball

Arcola 10, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. An eight-run first inning propelled Arcola to Thursday's Lincoln Prairie Conference home win against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Tanner Thomas struck out 14 while walking two and giving up two hits for the win. Brevyn Whisman provided the run support for the Purple Riders, going 3 of 4 with three RBI, while DJ Stevens and Brody Phillips drove in two runs apiece. ALAH's Marcus Otto had one of the Knights' three hits but also took the loss after giving up eight runs on six hits and four walks without getting out of the first inning.

Eureka 7, LeRoy 1. LeRoy hung with Eureka through three innings Thursday in Heart of Illinois Conference play before the Hornets scored four unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined for the win. Cole Wilson and Braden Loy had two hits apiece for the Panthers, and Andrew Fleming's bases-loaded walk drove in their only run in the top of the third.

Mahomet-Seymour 8, Hoopeston Area 0. Mahomet-Seymour put Thursday's nonconference showdown with Hoopeston Area out of reach with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kody Ackman got the win for the Bulldogs after striking out three in four scoreless innings, and Miles Woosley struck out six in three scoreless innings of relief. Cade Starrick led M-S at the plate with two hits. Mason Rush doubled for the Cornjerkers.

Manteno 11, Iroquois West 1. Iroquois West trailed by eight runs before getting on the board in the top of the sixth inning, but Manteno tacked on three more runs in the bottom half of the inning to close out Thursday's game. Mario Andrade and Rylan Pheifer had the only hits for the Raiders.

Monticello 11, Bloomington Central Catholic 3. Four runs in the top of the first inning and five more in the top of the second propelled Monticello to Thursdays Illini Prairie Conference road win at Bloomington Central Catholic. Kyle Carter went 2 of 4 with two RBI for the Sages, while Ike Young was 2 of 2 with two doubles and an RBI. Koyie Williams got the win after allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out five in six innings.

Oakwood 10, Cissna Park 0. Oakwood jumped on Cissna Park for three runs in the bottom of the first inning and scored multiple runs in three more innings in Thursday's Vermilion Valley Conference home win. More than enough run support for Alec Harrison, who struck out 16 and walked one while giving up just two hits in six scoreless innings. Jackson Dudley and Chase Harrison had two hits apiece for the Comets, while Dudley and Cooper Hutson drove in two runs apiece in the win. Colson Carley and Jream Renteria both singled for the Timberwolves.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6, St. Thomas More 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda answered St. Thomas More's third-inning rally with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and tacked on two more in sixth to win Thursday's Illini Prairie Conference game. Bryar Cosgrove and Andrew Martinez had two hits apiece for the Panthers. Conner Vaughn got the win after giving up two runs on six hits and four walks to go with eight strikeouts in five innings. Wilson Kirby led the Sabers with three hits.

St. Joseph-Ogden 23, Charleston 0. St. Joseph-Ogden lit up Charleston for 13 runs in the top of the first inning and nine more an inning later in Thursday's nonconference road rout. Braxton Waller went 3 of 4 with two home runs, three runs scored and a game-high seven RBI to lead the Spartans at the plate. Luke Landrus and Bryson Houchens also homered and drove in eight runs combined. Logan Rosenthal was also 2 of 4 with a double, three runs scored and three RBI. Houchens, who had four total hits of his own, picked up the win after striking out five and scattering three hits in three scoreless innings.

Unity 8, Peoria Christian 0. Unity's Dane Eisenmenger was unhittable — literally — in Thursday's nonconference home win against Peoria Christian, striking out seven and walking two in his no-hitter. Brayden Henry went 2 for 2 at the plate and scored two runs for the Rockets, Nolan Remole also had two hits and Brock Suding tripled and drove in a run.

Villa Grove 10, Heritage 0. Villa Grove scored at least one run in every inning — and three in three of them — in Thursday's run-rule shortened Lincoln Prairie Conference victory against Heritage. Cooper Clark drove in two runs for the Blue Devils, Jackson Gire and Thomas Vandeventer scored two runs apiece and Brady Clodfelder had two hits to help his own cause. Clodfelder got the win after striking out nine and allowing just one hit in five innings. Zaien Smith had the Hawks' lone hit, a single.

In softball

Arthur Christian 9, Heritage 1. It was a sister act in the circle for Arthur Christian in Thursday's win against Heritage, with Lilian Beever and Elsie Beever teaming up to strike out 13 and give up just four hits to the Hawks. Avery Herschberger went 3 of 4 with a home run and three runs scored to pace the Conquering Riders at the plate. Lilie Hershberger was also 3 of 4 with two runs scored and four RBI, while Sophie Mast finished 1 of 4 with three RBI.

Bloomington Central Catholic 9, Monticello 8. Monticello rallied with four runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie Thursday's game in Bloomington, but Central Catholic walked it off in the bottom of the seventh for the Illini Prairie Conference victory. Marrissa Miller finished 2 of 4 with a double, home run and four RBI to lead the Sages, while Cassidee Stoffel, who took the loss, was 2 of 4 with two RBI.

Hoopeston Area 3, Schlarman 1. Hoopeston Area's Maddie Barnes was as effective in the circle as she was at the plate in the Cornjerkers' Vermilion Valley Conference road win Thursday at Schlarman. Barnes struck out 12 and doubled, tripled and drove in a run for Hoopeston. Jersey Cundiff also finished with two hits and an RBI in the win.

LeRoy 11, Eureka 2. LeRoy got to victory No. 20 this spring with Thursday's Heart of Illinois Conference road win at Eureka. Khloe Builta stayed unbeaten in the circle after giving up two unearned runs on five hits while striking out six in six innings. Laila Carr finished 4 of 5 with two RBI for the Panthers, Lauren Bossingham went 3 of 4 and Natalie Loy, Molly Buckles and Emily Bogeman (both doubles) had two hits apiece. Loy and Emma Bagnell each scored three runs in the win.

Normal 6, Danville 1. Danville got on the board early with a first inning run, but the Vikings couldn't keep up with Normal in Thursday's Big 12 Conference loss. Maya Gagnon was 2 of 3 to lead Danville at the plate, while Gracie Briggs singled in the Vikings' only run. Kendall Rannebarger gave up six runs — three earned — on 12 hits and struck out four in six innings in the loss.

St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Mahomet-Seymour 4. St. Joseph-Ogden's Addy Martinie homered for the fourth consecutive game and finished Thursday's nonconference victory against Mahomet-Seymour with three hits, three runs scored and four RBI. Grace Osterbur added three hits and scored three runs for the Spartans in support of Timera Blackburn-Kelly's complete-game victory with six strikeouts. Kalista Granadino had two hits and scored two runs for the Bulldogs.

In girls' soccer

Arthur Christian 5, St. Thomas More 3. St. Thomas More freshman Leighton Clark had a hat trick, but it wasn't enough in Thursday's loss to Arthur Christian.

Mahomet-Seymour 6, Danville 0. Senior Night in Mahomet saw a pair of Mahomet-Seymour seniors total their first varsity points with Maggie Moore finishing with a goal and an assist and Sophia Davis notching an assist in the nonconference win against Danville. Erika Johnson led the Bulldogs with two goals, while Hannah Creel and Paislee Welge also had one goal and one assist.

Urbana 9, Peoria Manual 0. Savannah Finley had a hat trick and five other players score in Urbana's Big 12 Conference blowout of Peoria Manual. Chloe Sikorsky was one of those five and also led the Tigers with three assists. Allison Valentine, Celia Barkley and Lily Schroeder all had one goal and one assist, and Keira Cane rounded out the scoring for Urbana.

In boys' tennis

At Urbana. Uni High swept singles action in Thursday's 8-1 victory against Paris. Aryan Sachdev dropped just a single game in his 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles for the Illineks. Swapnil Kumar and Mason Miao were nearly as dominant with 6-2, 6-0 wins at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively.